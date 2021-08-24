Training Camp Report: Markus Golden is Back, Chandler Jones to Return this Week

The Cardinals have two more days of training camp before major roster cuts commence next Tuesday.

A day after Dennis Gardeck returned to practice, the Cardinals got one of their other high-energy pass rushers back Tuesday morning. Markus Golden dealt with an undisclosed minor injury last week, but he returned to individual drills during the open portion of practice.

After the edge rusher group looked more barren than usual, it will be nearing full strength at practice later this week. Chandler Jones will be back, per Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, but the exact day is unknown.

Kingsbury said that he is not sure whether Golden will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Saints.

"We want to see how he feels the next couple of days," Kingsbury said. "We'll put the pads on tomorrow and see how that goes."

Camp Notes

Rashard Lawrence

Lawrence missed the first two preseason games and the subsequent weeks of practice.

Kingsbury said the second-year defensive tackle from LSU will "hopefully" be back at practice Wednesday in limited action. Lawrence dealt with injuries during his rookie year which limited him to nine games.

Brian Winters and the right guard battle

Right guards Brian Winters and Justin Murray put their uniforms back on Monday after they each missed time with injuries. Winters is experiencing issues with a knee injury that he had last season, although he played all 16 games with nine starts for Buffalo.

Kingsbury said Winters was limited during Tuesday's practice, but that he will work in more as the week progresses. The two veterans are locked into a battle for the starting job with second-year player Josh Jones.

Kingsbury said he does not have a front-runner yet.

"We'll just continue to rep all three of those guys," Kingsbury said. "We want them to continue to work the next couple weeks and see where it goes."

Kingsbury also said he is not sure whether Murray or Winters will be available for Saturday's game in New Orleans.

Cardinals still light at safety

The Cardinals played starting safety Jalen Thompson for 45 snaps Friday against the Chiefs due to a lack of numbers at the position.

Chris Banjo has been out since the Cardinals first preseason game with a hamstring injury, and he won't be back this week, according to Kingsbury.

Deionte Thompson and James Wiggins got "bruised up" and came out of the game against Kansas City, but they both have practiced during the open portion of camp this week.

Shawn Williams played the most snaps at safety during Arizona's last game and so far has not practiced this week.

Budda Baker and the NFL Top 100

This week, safety Budda Baker placed 19th on the annual NFL Top 100 list voted by the players. He ranked 97th last season and followed it up by making the All-Pro first team.

He said he does not put too much stock into rankings, but that it was nice to receive praise from his NFL peers.

"I'm definitely glad to have the players on different teams think of me very highly and I appreciate that a lot," Baker said Tuesday. "But for me, I'm just thinking about this team and what we can do better to win each game."

He later joked that the list was a bit inaccurate and he should have been ranked in the top five. Alas, he will have to settle for the top-ranked safety spot.

Eno Benjamin not nervous

The second-year running back also spoke with the media Tuesday, and said that he embraces the opportunity presented by the current position battle he finds himself in.

He and fellow second-year back Jonathan Ward are competing for the third-string running back spot. Benjamin said that he has no nerves in regards to the situation.

"I think of it more just as an opportunity to get on field and showcase my skills, my abilities," Benjamin said.

Kingsbury previously said that he can see Arizona carrying four running backs on the 53-man roster.