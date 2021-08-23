Training Camp Report: Watt, Gardeck Activated to Start Final Week of Camp

Several key Arizona Cardinals returned to the practice field to start the final week of training camp.

The Cardinals started off their week by activating defensive end J.J. Watt and edge rusher/special teamer Dennis Gardeck from the Physically Unable To Perform list. Arizona also got wide receiver Andy Isabella back from Reserve/COVID-19.

Watt said in an interview with ESPN during the Cardinals preseason game Friday that he would be back Monday, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that notion postgame.

Gardeck had been rehabbing a torn ACL all offseason, and Kingsbury said that the plan is to be cautious with him at first. Gardeck told the media following practice that just because he got activated, it does not mean his process changes. He called himself "day-to-day" when asked about his potential availability for Week 1.

Watt will also be eased in, although he told the media that he did more at practice than he was supposed to.

"You're like a dog chasing chasing a tennis ball," Watt said. "You're just like, wherever it bounces you want to get it. And you're so excited to be out there, it doesn't matter if you're supposed to go where it bounces, you're just going for it."

Isabella, meanwhile, did not participate in individual drills.

Camp notes

Getting closer to full strength

The Cardinals will be getting several more contributors back at practice this week:

Right guards Justin Murray and Brian Winters were back at practice during the portion open to the media Monday. Kingsbury said before practice that he hopes to get the two back at full speed this week. Second-year offensive lineman Josh Jones received the first-team reps while the other two have been out with minor injuries.

Edge rushers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden will also return this week after having missed time last week. Neither participated in individual drills Monday.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard was back in uniform during the open portion on Monday.

The Cardinals lost two safeties during Friday's game: rookie James Wiggins and Deionte Thompson. Wiggins was back during the open portion of practice while Thompson did not participate in individual drills.

Tight end Maxx Williams was sick (not COVID-19 related) and missed Friday's game. He was also back Monday.

S Chris Banjo Remains out

Banjo went down with a hamstring injury during the first Cardinals preseason game.

Kingsbury said the veteran safety will not return to the field this week.

Roster Cuts

The Cardinals needed to make room for Watt, Gardeck and Isabella and elected to release tight end Ian Bunting and wide receiver Rico Gafford.

Arizona also waived recently signed cornerback Luq Barcoo due to a failed physical.

The wide receiver room is cut down to 10 and the tight ends group to five. Bunting hardly played on Friday and Gafford had 12 offensive snaps with no targets.

Heated halfback battle

The battle for third-string running back between Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward is "highly competitive," Kingsbury said. Benjamin and Ward each received three carries Friday night for 18 and 17 yards respectably.

"Both of them bring different things to the table and just continue to improve," Kingsbury said. "I think they both had flashes."

Kingsbury also said he can see the Cardinals keeping four backs on the 53-man roster.