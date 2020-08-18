When highlighting the standouts from Arizona Cardinals training camp through Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury — possibly unknowingly, as he was put on the spot — selected players with a common theme. While they might not all play defense, which was ironically what he was looking forward to watching ahead of camp, each of the four players Kingsbury mentioned are entering their second season in the NFL.

This time, Kingsbury was more fair to his offensive and defensive units, selecting two players from each side. Offensively, wide receivers Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson got the limelight

"Camp-wise, I think just a couple guys that were here last year as rookies that have shown up with just kind of a different look in their eye, different understanding of our offense and different confidence level would be KeeSean and Andy," Kingsbury told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "I think last year, there was a big learning curve, obviously, which is for all the rookies. And this year, you can tell they're much more comfortable in their roles and have been doing a good job so far."

Defensively, safeties Jalen Thompson and Deionte Thompson — who, yes, are unrelated — were called out.

"We mentioned him I think yesterday, but Jalen Thompson is a guy," Kingsbury said, "and Deionte Thompson as well, [they're] two young safeties that got thrown in the fire last year and have come back, second year in the system and have really made some nice strides there."

In his rookie season, Isabella contended with elevated expectations after being selected with one of the Cardinals' two second-round selections in the 2019 draft. He finished the year with nine receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. Eighty-eight of his season total and the lone score came from one play, in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was the seventh-longest recorded offensive touchdown in Cardinals history. Johnson was the franchise's sixth-round pick and contributed 21 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Jalen Thompson was acquired by the Cardinals in July of 2019 from Washington State via the supplemental draft and quickly established himself in the secondary. He has drawn rave reviews from Kingsbury after accumulating 63 tackles, three passes defended and one interception in his first year with very little schematic fluency.

"I'm a huge Jalen Thompson fan," Kingsbury said earlier this week. "For him to come in when he did last year through the supplemental draft, get thrown in there as a rookie and just kind of learn on the job. And to watch his development this offseason, he's put on weight, he understands the scheme, he's so much better in communicating the defense and just his overall personality. The confidence is night and day. To be next to a guy like (safety) Budda (Baker) and watch him practice and prepare and his tenacious style of play is going to be awesome for Jalen. Just couldn't be more proud of him and how he's handled that short entry into the league and where we think he's going."

Deionte Thompson, on the other hand, was a fifth-round pick and made two starts for the Cardinals last season, while appearing in 11 total games.

Kingsbury's praise has not been limited to just these four players, either. Earlier in camp, he heaped praise on some of the organization's other young wide receivers behind the solidified top three; namely Hakeem Butler and JoJo Ward.

"He's made some strides, there's no doubt," Kingsbury said of Butler, who suffered a season-ending hand injury in preseason training camp last summer. "Had limited work last year being injured, but he's coming with a great attitude, made some nice catches so far. Big, fast, has a lot of potential and now it's about fine-tuning some of those mechanical things, some of the fundamentals and techniques that we want him to work on. But he's a tough player and I'm excited to see where he kind of goes in camp."

As for Ward, he has blossomed as an undrafted free agent addition who is trying to capitalize on his opportunity. It could be difficult to make the 53-man roster, but there will be an opportunity on this year's expanded 16-player practice squads.

"JoJo was really productive there at Hawaii," Kingsbury said. "Very fast, smooth route-runner and he was a guy we had rated high coming out. And he's been impressive. For not having an offseason, the way he's kind of jumped in there and picked up the offense and picked up the coaching from (wide receivers) coach (David) Raih and [offensive assistant Jerry) Sullivan, he's trying to apply it all each day that he's out there. And it's been fun to watch. He can really run and has solid ball skills and we feel like we have some good numbers at wideout, so there's going to be some good competition for some of those last spots."