Crucial Game Sunday Will be Determined in the Trenches

The Arizona Cardinals need strong play from their offensive and defensive lines Sunday to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and make the playoffs.

Our eyes usually go quickly to the quarterback when every football play begins and, sometimes, unfortunately, that’s where much of the scrutiny goes when games are won or lost.

On the losing end, add the play-caller to the list of grievances because, after all, subpar offensive play has nothing to do with the offensive line ... or others around the quarterback ... or the talent level of the defense.

It’s all in the plays being called, not the execution of those plays, right?

Any play, no matter how good a call it might be, has the potential of being blown up by a great defensive play.

Take that fateful fourth-and-2 situation from their own 35-yard line in the Cardinals’ loss to San Francisco last Saturday. It was a 14-12 game in the fourth quarter when wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not only open but had space to run because the 49ers defender had fallen down.

However, linebacker Fred Warner made a great read and deflected the pass from quarterback Kyler Murray. Two plays later, San Francisco scored, making the score 20-12.

In the game, Warner had 14 tackles (eight solo), two other passes defensed plus a forced fumble and recovery. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

But critics got all over head coach Kliff Kingsbury for his play-calling. After all, it’s rare that the critics can ever give credit to an opponent.

The reality is that most games come down to the war in the trenches and that’s where last week’s game was lost, as well as the Cardinals’ earlier loss to the Rams.

As defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of the 49ers game and the success they had running, “It wasn't so much scheme last week. It was more about their offensive line knocking us back.”

It’s as simple as that.

Sunday, the Arizona defense can’t be knocked back by the Rams’ line and the Cardinals line has to do some knocking back of their own to allow the offense to achieve what’s capable.

In the first game against the Rams, the Cardinals totaled 232 yards, averaging 3.7 per play, and 12 of their first 16 plays went for zero or minus yardage. On their first six first-down plays, the Cardinals gained a total of 10 yards.

For the game, they had 98 yards on 25 first-down plays (3.8 average). Last Saturday against San Francisco, it was worse: Thirty plays for 67 yards (2.2 average).

Murray was 8-for-10 against the Rams on first down in Week 13, but for just 50 yards. Last week, he was 10-for-17 for 46 yards and 11 came on a completion to tight end Dan Arnold on which he lost a fumble. Murray was also sacked twice for minus-10 yards on first down.

That ineptitude resulted in 13 second-down plays needing at least 10 yards. Debate all you want, but those results go much deeper than play-calling.

Consider the offense’s brutal record when it comes to false starts. The Cardinals have a mind-numbing 31 this season, which includes one by rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu on a field-goal attempt.

Green Bay and New Orleans have only six all season, while Indianapolis and Pittsburgh have nine. Only four other teams have at least 20 and one is reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City with 22. However, only seven of those resulted in a stalled drive because they are a good enough offense to overcome them. The Cardinals have had 16 stalled drives and only one game, against the Jets, where they didn’t have a false start.

Play-calling? Or just players failing to do the right thing?

Those false starts on offense have been spread around. Left tackle D.J. Humphries has a team-leading six, three of which led to stalled drives. Arnold has five and three stalled drives, followed by left guard Justin Pugh and center Mason Cole with four, right tackle Kelvin Beachum three, running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins two and tight end Maxx Williams and center Lamont Gaillard one. On two false starts, the perpetrator was not identified.

As Pugh said this week, “That's something that internally we have to handle. There's not one person that's involved in this. As a team, as an offensive unit, we have to figure that out. And if you don't, you're going to keep putting yourselves in third-and-11s. I will say there's been a few that I think should have gone our way. I know I've had two on myself personally that I think should have gone the other way, the refs came back and said it should have gone our way. Eventually, hopefully, we'll start getting some of those calls.

“You have to look at the other side. When we put ourselves behind the sticks and you go from third-and-5 to third-and-10, it's a lot less manageable and odds aren't in your favor. It's a combination of things. If we don't get it figured out, we're going to be going home. And then when you go home, you have a while to think about these types of things. We have to get it corrected this week. I sound like I'm beating a dead horse here. We got to keep saying it. But if we don't get it fixed, we're going home. And if we go home, you know people lose jobs, so there's more on the line here than just us feeling bad. People won't have jobs if we don't make playoff games and we lose games. We know what's at stake.”

Noting those third downs, the Cardinals are currently at a 40.4 percent conversion rate, but they were 4-for-12 against the Rams and 4-for-16 against San Francisco last week. Too many of the third downs are low-percentage attempts because of the yardage needed.

Murray entered the Rams game ranked 24th in the NFL in third-down passer rating at 66.1, completing 55.7 percent for 6.26 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

In that Rams game, he was 3-for-11 for 19 yards on third down and against the 49ers Saturday he was 7-for-12 for 63 yards with 38 coming on the first third down of the game to wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Do the math: After that play, he was 6-for-11 for 25 yards.

In the current league rankings, Murray has dropped to 25th on third down with a 71.6 rating, completing 55.3 percent, 5.93 per attempt, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Noted NFL philosophers have often said that “our big guys have to be better than their big guys.”

That’s where Sunday’s crucial game will be decided.

That will never change, no matter how much screaming there is about play-calling.