Cardinals Trending as Winning Record Projected for 2020

Improving from last year’s 5-10-1 record is the consensus of many in the media that have published their predictions of what the Cardinals’ record will be. The question remains how many more games they will win. (Don’t fret; we will be having our own projections very soon.)

Recently, we featured Nate Davis of USA Today believing the Cardinals will be 7-9.

Others have been more optimistic. For the record, most oddsmakers have the over/under on wins for the Cardinals at 7 or 7.5. Either way, they would have to win eight games for the bet to be won.

Three entities have the Cardinals finishing with a winning record at 7-9:

ESPN: "The Cardinals' schedule is streaky. There are home stands of two, three and two games, with road trips of three and two games. Starting the season in San Francisco will give Arizona an early measuring stick."

Cards Wire: Jess Root believes the Cardinals will get off to a good beginning with a 4-1 record, move to 6-2 at the halfway point, then prevail in just three of the last eight games.

Sports Naut: According to Matt Johnson, "The trade for DeAndre Hopkins will go down as an all-time heist and a turning point for this franchise. Dealing a second-round pick for an All-Pro receiver didn’t just give Kyler Murray a top weapon, it also allowed Arizona to draft a defensive star with the No. 8 pick. Arizona’s offense is set to explode in 2020 and deliver a level of scoring that few NFL teams can match. Meanwhile, Isaiah Simmons is the kind of chess piece this defense needed. The NFC West is going to be better than ever this year and the Cardinals will play a central role."

SB Nation: A 4-1 start is also predicted by Seth Cox, but he believes they will only win four of their last 11 games to finish 8-8.

Those records might be disappointing for Cardinals fans, but sometimes incremental improvement has to occur before winning big. Then again, the 49ers went from winning only 10 games in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first two seasons, but were 13-3 last year after being 4-12 in 2018.

Starting strong can often get a team on a a roll and be a springboard to a season that few ever expected.