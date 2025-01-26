Trey McBride: Cardinals Will Take Big Jump in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals made progress from 2023 to 2024, doubling their win total and showing improvement once the dust settled from the organization hitting the reset button.
That's been the overall sentiment from many fans and those in the media, though you can take it from Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride:
”I felt like we should have been in the playoffs,” McBride told SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqi. “It’s something that we didn’t quite get to where we wanted to be. But that’s something that we can grow and get better at next year. But for us I think we made a huge jump from last year to this year.”
McBride was a monster for Arizona this season, tallying 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns led to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
As for 2025, McBride expects the Cardinals to make another big jump.
”I think from this year to next year, we’re going to make another big jump,” McBride continued.
“We’re going to be a playoff contender, a team that’s playing in the playoffs. A team that’s great. I’m excited to continue to build this culture, continue to build this team with (general manager) Monti Ossenfort, (head coach) Jonathan Gannon and Kyler (Murray) at the helm.”
The Cardinals have some of the highest cap space in the league entering the 2025 offseason with their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which includes the 16th overall selection.
So long as McBride and the rest of his teammates improve, perhaps those postseason dreams won't just be dreams.