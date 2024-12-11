Trey McBride Pops on First Cardinals vs Patriots Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots have revealed their first injury reports of Week 15.
For the Cardinals, three players (Kelvin Beachum, Emari Demercado and Blake Gillikin) were non participants.
Beachum had his typical rest day on Wednesday and is expected to be back at full strength the rest of the week while Demercado (back) and Gillikin (foot) are out due to injury.
Gillikin exited the loss vs Seattle and didn't return while Demercado's injury is unknown.
Five Cardinals were limited in Elijah Jones (ankle), Naquan Jones (shoulder), Roy Lopez (ankle), Darius Robinson (calf) and Trey McBride (knee).
The headliner here is McBride, who has arguably been the team's best player in 2024 and is a massive component of Arizona's success. It's likely he'll receive a Pro Bowl nod this season for his performance.
Robinson continues to work his way back from a preseason calf injury, though he's played in the last two games for the Cardinals. The first-round pick hopes to catch himself up to speed with teammates and emerge as a gamewrecker the last four games of the season.
Elijah Jones is also working his way back from a preseason injury, and he's in the second of a three-week window to return from injured reserve. Naquon Jones was questionable entering Sunday vs. Seattle but played.
New England's injury report was a bit more full:
DNP - Javon Baker (concussion), Marcus Jones (illness)
Limited - Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Anfernee Jennings (knee), Vederian Lowe (shoulder), Jabrill Peppers (knee), Jaquelin Roy (foot), Cole Strange (knee), Sione Takitaki (knee) Caedan Wallace (ankle), Deatrich Wise (foot)
Full - Christian Barmore (NIR-Other)
We'll see if McBride can improve his injury status moving forward in the week.