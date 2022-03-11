It’s not possible for Kyler Murray’s 2022 cap charge to be significantly lowered as his agent intimated.

The dictionary definition of screed is a “long, boring speech or piece of writing with a bad attitude, like a rant.”

So, I will acknowledge that the statement issued 11 days ago by agent Erik Burkhardt on behalf of quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t long or particularly boring. It was actually relatively short and downright comical and was surely the epitome of a rant with a bad attitude. The reality is that Murray should at least insist that anything attributed to him be accurate.

It has already been noted that there were two blatant factual errors. One claimed the Cardinals are the only team in the NFL to win three or more games than the season before in three consecutive seasons.

We all know, as Murray and Burkhardt should, that the team won two more games in 2019 than the season before and then three more in both 2020 and 2021.

The other was that Murray led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in five years when the final Jeopardy answer is actually six. If they had gotten that right, ironically, it would have made Murray look better.

There was also a typo in the final paragraph that was in bold as well as all CAPS where it said it was hoped the “ORGANIZATION CHOSES TO COMMIT ... ” instead of chooses.

However, close examination of Murray’s current contract reveals another misstatement that is now routinely mentioned on talk radio and other platforms.

The statement says that a “DETAILED CONTRACT PROPOSAL” was sent to the organization claiming in one part that it “LOWERS HIS 2022-23 SALARY CAP NUMBER TO ALLOW THE CARDINALS TO RE-SIGN OTHER TEAMMATES AND ADD ADDITIONAL FREE AGENTS.”

Obviously, to do that this offseason there would have to be a significant decrease in Murray’s 2022 cap charge. That simply can’t happen.

When the new league year begins at 1 p.m. Arizona time Wednesday, Murray’s cap figure for 2022 will be $11,386,814, unless there is a new deal.

That number is arrived at by virtue of a $965,000 base salary, prorated signing bonus of $5,897,481 and a roster bonus due at some point this offseason of $4,524,360.

That base salary is the minimum for players with three accrued seasons, so it can’t be reduced to save against the cap. The signing bonus proration from his $23,589,924 total is locked in. It can’t be changed.

See where I’m going with this? The only mechanism to actually lower his cap charge would be to convert the roster bonus to a signing bonus in an extension. If that happened as part of a new five-year deal, for example, that bonus would then prorate at a yearly rate of $904,872. That would result in a whopping decrease of $3,619,488 on this year’s cap. Well, not really whopping.

However, the savings would be eaten up by any new money for 2022 included in the extension. Yes, it could be done if all the new money in the deal was not in a signing bonus but in salaries and roster bonuses beginning in 2023 or 2024, but then we’re back where we started with a cap savings this year just north of $3.6 million.

It's a savings, but not that much in a cap that is over $208 million.

It also should be noted that the fifth-year option on Murray’s contract, which general manager Steve Keim said “absolutely” would be exercised by the May 2 deadline, is $29.703 million.

The only way that could be lowered would be if some of the big money in an extension didn’t kick in until 2024.

Still, the concern is now. The Cardinals have already saved nearly double what the savings would be with Murray after releasing linebacker Jordan Hicks. More is coming after the reported restructure of linebacker Devon Kennard’s deal. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips might be next.

Perhaps Burkhardt figures he can just say whatever he wants to curry favor with the public without it being closely scrutinized.

Keim deftly said at the Combine that agents have different styles. That’s fine. But at least be accurate. Some might think that’s not a matter of style, but instead fraudulent.

Just sayin.