AllCardinals Confirms: QB Kelly Bryant Hosted on Tryout, Plus Six More

Howard Balzer

Earlier this week, there were reports the Cardinals had scheduled tryouts with former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, along with wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

AllCardinals has confirmed that both tryouts were reported to the NFL, along with five other players. The tryouts are believed to have occurred on Thursday. Of the seven players, three were wide receivers and two were tight ends.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Bryant, who played at Missouri last season as a graduate transfer, went undrafted this year after attending the NFL Combine. Hifo (5-10, 187), from Brigham Young, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Chiefs on July 26 before being activated and subsequently waived July 31.

Other tryouts:

River Cracraft (6-0, 198, Washington State): Signed originally as a Denver Broncos undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2019, he was waived by the Broncos on Sept. 1, re-signed on Sept. 11 and waived again on Sept. 24. He played in one game and was inactive for one with the Broncos. He was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on Dec. 24 and then signed to a futures contract on Jan. 6. The Eagles waived him on May 1.

Matt Sewall (5-10, 183, Bryant): Undrafted in 2018, had an Achilles injury while with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019.

TE Justin Johnson (6-3, 235, Mississippi State): Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Johnson was waived/injured on Aug. 3 after suffering an Achilles issue and placed on reserve/injured the next day. He was waived by the Seahawks with a failed-physical designation on May 20.

TE Tyrone Swoopes (6-4, 254, Texas): Swoopes entered the league with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Last summer, just like Johnson, he was waived/injured on Aug. 3 and placed on reserve/injured the following day. He was waived with an injury settlement on Aug. 13 for what is believed to be a foot injury and was later signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Oct. 15. Swoopes was signed to the active roster on Nov. 22 and played in five games, starting two, and was inactive for one. He had one reception for five yards. At the start of the league year, he was not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent.

DE Chuck Harris (6-4, 265, Buffalo): Harris signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived in the cut to 53 players on Aug. 31 and ended the season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad after being signed Nov. 6. Harris signed a futures contract on Dec. 30, but was waived by the Jaguars on May 4.

