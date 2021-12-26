Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Christmas Day Loss to Colts

    If you're the Arizona Cardinals, prepare for a Red Sea meltdown in three, two, one . . .
    Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts. 

    On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team. 

    However, a 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night only advanced many of the narratives that surrounded the Cardinals heading into Week 16: Arizona, which played its way out of a playoff spot in very similar fashion in 2020, simply doesn't know how to finish a season. 

    When so much was working in favor for Arizona, it felt as if the Cardinals couldn't capitalize on their opportunities. 

    The world of social media, specifically Twitter, proved that to be true. 

    Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Loss to Colts

    Some of the discourse was directed towards head coach Kliff Kingsbury:

    Kyler Murray wasn't exactly exempt either, even after breaking out a 57-yard run:

    The Cardinals as a whole also received the brunt of it, though:

    The Cardinals will attempt to stop their three-game skid in a road trip to Dallas next week. 

