Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Christmas Day Loss to Colts

If you're the Arizona Cardinals, prepare for a Red Sea meltdown in three, two, one . . .

Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts.

On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team.

However, a 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night only advanced many of the narratives that surrounded the Cardinals heading into Week 16: Arizona, which played its way out of a playoff spot in very similar fashion in 2020, simply doesn't know how to finish a season.

When so much was working in favor for Arizona, it felt as if the Cardinals couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

The Cardinals will attempt to stop their three-game skid in a road trip to Dallas next week.