Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Two Cardinals Preseason Games to Air on 12 News KPNX-TV

Look no further than channel 12 for your Cardinals preseason action.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday their Emmy award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce two of the three Cardinals preseason games that can be seen locally in Phoenix on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) beginning Friday, August 13 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

The other preseason broadcast on 12 News is Saturday, August 28 at New Orleans. The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will call the action.

Coverage of the Cardinals-Cowboys game from State Farm Stadium on August 13 will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff to follow at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals-Saints game on August 28 will get started with the pregame show at 4:30 p.m. and then kickoff at 5:00 p.m.

On the radio side, Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) will be joined by former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (analyst) on the call for the Cowboys game and will work alongside former Cardinals linebacker Rob Fredrickson at the Saints game. Pasch (play-by-play), Wolfley (analyst) and Calvisi (sideline) will work the Chiefs contest. All three Cardinals preseason games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Arizona will also appear in a nationally-televised preseason game on ESPN on Friday, August 20 vs. Kansas City at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Keep updated on all the latest news and happenings from Cardinals training camp with AllCardinals. Visit AllCardinals.com or si.com/nfl/cardinals for daily insight, analysis and more. 

Cards Camp
News

Two Cardinals Preseason Games to Air on 12 News KPNX-TV

Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies
News

Pro Football Hall of Fame Weekend Here

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

The Time is Now for Justin Murray to Win Starting Spot at Right Guard

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Shawn Williams Passes Physical

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Pleased to Welcome Corey Peters Back

Leki Fotu
News

Cards Camp Notebook: Cardinals Receive Visit from Roger Goodell

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) walks off the field after the 38-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during a Week 17 NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals finished with 2020 season 4-11-1.
News

Arizona Cardinals Love Watching A.J. Green, Rondale Moore

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Slash COVID List to Three