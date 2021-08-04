Two Cardinals Preseason Games to Air on 12 News KPNX-TV

Look no further than channel 12 for your Cardinals preseason action.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday their Emmy award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce two of the three Cardinals preseason games that can be seen locally in Phoenix on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) beginning Friday, August 13 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

The other preseason broadcast on 12 News is Saturday, August 28 at New Orleans. The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will call the action.

Coverage of the Cardinals-Cowboys game from State Farm Stadium on August 13 will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff to follow at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals-Saints game on August 28 will get started with the pregame show at 4:30 p.m. and then kickoff at 5:00 p.m.

On the radio side, Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) will be joined by former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (analyst) on the call for the Cowboys game and will work alongside former Cardinals linebacker Rob Fredrickson at the Saints game. Pasch (play-by-play), Wolfley (analyst) and Calvisi (sideline) will work the Chiefs contest. All three Cardinals preseason games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Arizona will also appear in a nationally-televised preseason game on ESPN on Friday, August 20 vs. Kansas City at 5:00 p.m. MST.

