Cardinals 2020 Draft Class Not Productive Yet

The Cardinals are 2-0 entering Sunday’s game against the Lions and are hoping to improve 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and for the 12th time in franchise history.

One reality is that the team has achieved its early success with scant production from this year’s six-player draft class. To be fair, some of it was expected because of the lack of on-field offseason programs, the late start to training camp practices and the absence of preseason games.

Remember, Arizona only had six selections in this year's draft as a result of the trade that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson a 2020 second-rounder and 2021 fourth-rounder. Arizona's sixth round pick was originally owned by New England.

Here is an early look of this year's rookies through two games:

Round 1: Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons

He played 18 snaps (29.0 percent) on defense in Week 1 and seven (10.6 percent) in Week 2. He also added four special teams snaps in Week 1 (14.3 percent) and seven (25.0 percent) in Week 2. He has three solo tackles on defense and one on special teams. Simmons is the only player from the draft that can be found on the stat sheet through two games.

Round 3: Tackle Josh Jones

Jones was inactive for the opener because of an ankle injury. He was active in Week 2 and was on the field for two special teams snaps.

Round 4: Defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence

Lawrence saw his snaps increase from 14 in Week 1 (22.6 percent) to 25 in Week 2 (37.9 percent) in just a five-man rotation on the defensive line against Washington. He had one special-teams snap in Week 2. Fotu played just four defensive snaps in Week 1 and was inactive in Week 2. He could be active Sunday because defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is questionable with an ankle injury.

Round 6: Inside linebacker Evan Weaver

He did not make the 53-man roster and is currently on the practice squad.

Round 7: Running back Eno Benjamin

The Arizona State product was inactive for the first two games even though he made the 53-man roster ahead of fellow former Sun Devil running back D.J. Foster. However, Foster was promoted and active for the first two games as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who has since been re-activated, and was active instead of Benjamin.

Foster played 17 snaps on special teams in Week 1, but had just two against Washington before leaving the game with a quad injury. Foster reverted to the practice squad the day after the game and was placed on practice squad/injured, no longer counting against the 16-man practice squad limit. Benjamin appears to be in line to be active Sunday.

Undrafted free agents: None made the 53-man roster this year, but four are on the practice squad: outside linebacker Reggie Walker, wide receiver JoJo Ward, running back Jonathan Ward and cornerback Jace Whittaker. Jonathan Ward and Whittaker were both protected practice squad players in Week 3.

Clearly, Simmons was the Cardinals’ most heralded selection, but his defensive snaps have been affected by the outstanding play of free agent acquisition De’Vondre Campbell, who has participated in all but one snap in the first two games.

Campbell is second on the team with 17 tackles (13 solo), two of which were for losses. He has also added two passes defensed.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he understands why Simmons isn’t playing much, but he also knows the only way for the rookie to improve is by playing live snaps. The conundrum is how that gets accomplished.

During his weekly appearance on the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Keim was asked if Simmons being brought along slowly is a positive or negative.

Keim said, “I think we're fortunate enough to limit some of his snaps to some degree, but the only way he's going to get better is to get out there and see things. Love his attitude. He works his tail off. He's in studying film with (linebackers coach) Billy Davis and (defensive coordinator) Vance Joseph. I feel like his future is certainly bright.

“His athleticism and all those sort of things that come with the skill set, to me, are tremendous. And I think that he's a guy that will continue just to grow throughout this season. Just like (quarterback) Kyler (Murray), it's no different. We saw Kyler last year make some mistakes and he's continuing to improve as well.”