Signing Bonuses for Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents Revealed
Howard Balzer
The scramble to sign free agents after the draft each year is chaotic, and this year was no different.
What’s often eye-opening are the guarantees undrafted players receive when there are multiple teams pursuing those priority free agents. Those guarantees are in signing bonus and in some cases a partial guarantee of the first-year salary, which this year is $610,000 for rookies.
The Cardinals originally announced agreements with 21 undrafted players a few days after the draft, but one – Portland State running back Sirgeo Hoffman – has not actually signed with the Cardinals or any other team.
SI.com has obtained the signing bonuses for 19 of the 20 signed players. One contract, for guard Drew Dickinson, has not been reported. According to contracts on file, none of the players received guarantees beyond the bonus. The Cardinals paid a total of $111,500 in signing bonuses for the 19 players.
Ranking the bonuses gives a glimpse of those that might have the best chance of earning a roster or practice-squad spot.
CB Zane Lewis, Air Force: $20,000
T Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest: $10,000
WR JoJo Ward, Hawaii: $10,000
TE Ryan Becker, Southern Methodist: $8,000
S Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech: $8,000
RB Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan: $8,000
CB Jace Whittaker, Arizona: $8,000
LB Reggie Walker, Kansas State: $6,500
G Jackson Dennis, Holy Cross: $6,000
G Steven Gonzalez, Penn State: $6,000
DE T.J. Carter, Kentucky: $5,000
WR Jermiah Braswell, Youngstown State: $3,000
DE Adam Shuler, Florida: $3,000
TE Parker Houston, San Diego State: $2,000
WR Shane Leatherbury, Towson: $2,000
WR Rashad Medaris, Cincinnati: $2,000
CB Jarren Williams, Albany: $2,000
WR Devin Phelps, Shepherd: $1,000
CB Bejour Wilson Liberty: $1,000