Signing Bonuses for Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents Revealed

The scramble to sign free agents after the draft each year is chaotic, and this year was no different.

What’s often eye-opening are the guarantees undrafted players receive when there are multiple teams pursuing those priority free agents. Those guarantees are in signing bonus and in some cases a partial guarantee of the first-year salary, which this year is $610,000 for rookies.

The Cardinals originally announced agreements with 21 undrafted players a few days after the draft, but one – Portland State running back Sirgeo Hoffman – has not actually signed with the Cardinals or any other team.

SI.com has obtained the signing bonuses for 19 of the 20 signed players. One contract, for guard Drew Dickinson, has not been reported. According to contracts on file, none of the players received guarantees beyond the bonus. The Cardinals paid a total of $111,500 in signing bonuses for the 19 players.

Ranking the bonuses gives a glimpse of those that might have the best chance of earning a roster or practice-squad spot.

CB Zane Lewis, Air Force: $20,000

T Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest: $10,000

WR JoJo Ward, Hawaii: $10,000

TE Ryan Becker, Southern Methodist: $8,000

S Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech: $8,000

RB Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan: $8,000

CB Jace Whittaker, Arizona: $8,000

LB Reggie Walker, Kansas State: $6,500

G Jackson Dennis, Holy Cross: $6,000

G Steven Gonzalez, Penn State: $6,000

DE T.J. Carter, Kentucky: $5,000

WR Jermiah Braswell, Youngstown State: $3,000

DE Adam Shuler, Florida: $3,000

TE Parker Houston, San Diego State: $2,000

WR Shane Leatherbury, Towson: $2,000

WR Rashad Medaris, Cincinnati: $2,000

CB Jarren Williams, Albany: $2,000

WR Devin Phelps, Shepherd: $1,000

CB Bejour Wilson Liberty: $1,000