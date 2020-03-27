Update on Cardinals Blood Drive Initiative

The Arizona Cardinals released the following update on Friday regarding the one-day blood drive initiative being held at State Farm Stadium:

"Yesterday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals announced a major one-day blood drive at State Farm Stadium in partnership with Dignity Health and Cigna.

"As of this morning, all appointment slots for Tuesday’s event hosted by Scottsdale-based Vitalant have been filled in less than 24 hours.

"IMPORTANT REMINDER: Only those who have registered in advance and have a confirmed appointment time will be able to donate on Tuesday. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot logistically be accommodated.

"While current mandates are to avoid gatherings, blood donation drives are critical and essential health care activities. The stadium’s size and the event’s operational set-up ensure the ability to accommodate those who have registered for Tuesday’s drive while still adhering to important physical and social distancing guidelines.

"'The enthusiastic and immediate response from the community for this blood drive has been overwhelming,' said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. 'We are so grateful to those who have registered to donate as well as to our partners at Cigna and Dignity Health and to Vitalant for hosting Tuesday’s event. The need is still great and we are in the process of planning additional events to accommodate those who were unable to participate in this initial effort.'"