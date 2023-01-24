Updated Odds for Next Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals are two weeks removed from firing Kliff Kingsbury, and it feels as if the process for finding their next head coach has only begun.
To this point. eight names have been connected to the Cardinals with each bringing their own unique approach to the desert.
From Super Bowl winners such as Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Frank Reich to lesser-viewed candidates such as Aaron Glenn, the Cardinals have indeed cast the net far and wide to find their next leader.
Yet leaders have established themselves in the race, and BetOnline has released their updated odds on who will take the helm next:
Odds for Next Arizona Cardinals Head Coach
Dan Quinn +140
Brian Flores +155
Vance Joseph +650
Sean Payton +750
DeMeco Ryans +1200
Frank Reich +1400
Ryans is the only coach on that list who does not have an interview scheduled with the team. He was supposed to meet with Arizona and Indianapolis on Sunday but canceled.
The Cardinals have also interviewed Ejiro Evero. Quinn is the only coach on the list who has a second interview scheduled at this time.
