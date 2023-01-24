Updated Odds for Next Cardinals Head Coach

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next head coach. BetOnline released their updated odds on who will get the job.

The Arizona Cardinals are two weeks removed from firing Kliff Kingsbury, and it feels as if the process for finding their next head coach has only begun.

To this point. eight names have been connected to the Cardinals with each bringing their own unique approach to the desert.

From Super Bowl winners such as Sean Payton, Dan Quinn and Frank Reich to lesser-viewed candidates such as Aaron Glenn, the Cardinals have indeed cast the net far and wide to find their next leader.

Yet leaders have established themselves in the race, and BetOnline has released their updated odds on who will take the helm next:

Odds for Next Arizona Cardinals Head Coach

Dan Quinn +140

Brian Flores +155

Vance Joseph +650

Sean Payton +750

DeMeco Ryans +1200

Frank Reich +1400

Ryans is the only coach on that list who does not have an interview scheduled with the team. He was supposed to meet with Arizona and Indianapolis on Sunday but canceled.

The Cardinals have also interviewed Ejiro Evero. Quinn is the only coach on the list who has a second interview scheduled at this time.

