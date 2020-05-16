USA TODAY Predicts 2020 Records; Has Cardinals at ...

There will be many predictions between now and the hoped-for start of the NFL regular season, and the only question will be whether there will be more predictions than mock drafts.

Still, the NFC West promises to be one of the more intriguing divisions in the league given that three teams had winning records last season and the Cardinals were fourth at 5-10-1.

San Francisco won the title at 13-3, followed by Seattle at 11-5 and the Rams at 9-7. And, don’t forget, had the Seahawks defeated the 49ers in the season finale, each would have finished 12-4, and Seattle would have won the division on a tie-breaker and been the second seed in the conference.

One of the first all-season predictions is out, and Nate Davis of USA Today doesn’t just come up with records willy-nilly. He plays each game out one-by-one ensuring that all the records add up to 256 wins and 256 losses.

Most intriguing is that Davis has the Cardinals improving, but only to 7-9. In his mind, though, that’s good enough to have them finish third in the division ahead of the ... drum roll, please … 6-10 Los Angeles Rams.

Here is what Davis had to say about each team:

San Francisco 49ers (12-4): Despite the additions of LT Trent Williams and two first-round picks (DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Brandon Aiyuk), the overall talent level seems static – or, said otherwise, sufficient for another championship push. This outfit could be especially imposing if QB Jimmy Garoppolo and/or second-year WR Deebo Samuel take significant steps forward. Like last year, a golden opportunity exists for a hot start with five of the Niners' first six opponents non-playoff teams in 2019. A Week 10 date at New Orleans, one I project San Francisco to lose after winning 48-46 in 2019, could have massive seeding ramifications.

Seattle Seahawks (9-7): Their 11-5 showing in 2019 was rather fluky given they outscored the opposition by a collective 7 points. Seattle must now overcome the apparent loss of DE Jadeveon Clowney, hope its top two running backs (Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny) recover from serious injuries and pray QB Russell Wilson once again masks a subpar offensive line. Four 1 p.m. kickoffs on the East Coast won't help, nor does a travel itinerary that includes a league-high 29,000+ miles.

Arizona Cardinals (7-9): Their outlook isn't as sunny as coach Kliff Kingsbury's crib, but excitement is warranted following the trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins and arrival of rookie LB Isaiah Simmons and OT Josh Jones. RB Kenyan Drake, who established offensive balance after last year's trade, also returns. Could be tough to overcome the early lineup of games, which includes four of first six on the road.

Los Angeles Rams (6-10): They don't look good ... literally true in the wake of Wednesday's uniform reveal. That aside, maybe they won't miss the production of Todd Gurley and recently dealt WR Brandin Cooks. But what about a still-shaky O-line? Or a linebacker corps devoid of playmakers? Or QB Jared Goff, who took a step back in 2019? Oh, and their first three road games are all 1 p.m. kickoffs on the East Coast.