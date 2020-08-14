In the Arizona Cardinals first season under the defensive direction of coordinator Vance Joseph, there were growing pains. Much as is the case with any adaptation to change, players struggled to transition to Joseph's 3-4 attacking scheme.

It resulted in the Cardinals having the No. 28 overall team defense in the NFL, allowing 442 points scored. Only Tampa Bay,the New York Giants, Carolina and Miami were worse in that category. Arizona topped the entire league in total yards allowed with 6,432 (4,510 passing, 1,922 rushing).

"I was brought here to play great defense and we didn't do that the whole season," Joseph told reporters Thursday. "I was really pleased on how we finished the last month. Guys were into it and still playing hard; no one jumped ship. That's a proud moment for a coach, when it's not going good most teams lose their players, but our guys stuck in there and kept playing better and better and better. And we finished on a high note and that was part of the plan. But, obviously last year wasn't good enough. Going back and watching training camp and watching the whole season, we had our chances and we had some issues with our personnel, losing guys. But that wasn't the total reason. We've got to make more plays, we've got to coach better and we have to play great defense. That's why we're here."

Joseph's assessment has validity. As the season progressed, the defense seemed to assimilate more comfortably in its design and there was continued buy-in from the players. Although the campaign resulted in just five wins, the offseason changes made by the franchise via free agency and the draft targeted some of the team's biggest needs.

"I walked away out of that press box every game and I vowed we would fix this defense," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in April. "That’s what I felt like we did this offseason.

“The way the (draft) board fell and getting those defensive players I felt is really going to help us and put Vance in a good spot. Last year, I felt bad for Coach Joseph because in some situations, we just didn’t have the right players or we’d endured some injuries that put him in a tough spot.”

Injuries were a significant and recurring theme for the defense last season, particularly along the defensive line. Throw in perennial All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson being suspended for the first six games of the year for violating the league's performance enhancing-drug policy, with the other projected starter at the position Robert Alford breaking his leg in preseason training camp, and the secondary faced its fair share of adversity as well.

That narrative has since shifted. Peterson is back and hoping to return to Pro-Bowl form, Alford is healthy, the Cardinals added breakout 2019 defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and drafted two more with their fourth-round draft picks, Leki Fotu out of Utah and Rashard Lawrence out of LSU. The Lawrence pick was made possible via the team's trade of running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Not to mention, Arizona added two proven linebackers in free agency, Devon Kennard from Detroit and De'Vondre Campbell from Atlanta, and used its No. 8 overall, first-round pick on another, Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.

"On paper it looks a lot better," Joseph said. "I think we acquired maybe four or five new starters in proven guys. From Campbell, to Jordan Phillips, to [Kennard] and drafting Isaiah and (California's) Evan Weaver, so we're very excited about those guys. Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, all those guys, in college, were big parts of their defense. That's definitely better for us. It looks better on paper, but the challenge is to bring those guys in and find out what they do well and help those guys gel into one defense. That's always a challenge, especially with no games prior to your Week 1 game against San Fran, so we have to — as a staff — find out what we do well quickly and focus on those things. And sometimes you have to go simple early until you can figure out what you're good at defensively.

"We added some pieces thanks to Steve and his staff drafting and, obviously, in free agency ... And bringing back our young guys who played some for us last year. We're all looking forward to getting better and again, no predictions, but we have more pieces than we had last year. And if we coach them and they work, we have a chance to get better."

With training camp practices having kicked off Wednesday, Joseph has had two days to evaluate the new additions and his returning players in a live setting. With COVID-19 derailing traditional OTAs and minicamps league-wide, player development and the ability to learn schemes was hindered. Still, Joseph believes in the potential that he has seen early on.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "It's been a good couple of days as far as the installs and seeing the guys in person finally. The entire offseason has been on virtual, so our first time having in-person meetings was a couple days ago. That's been encouraging. The group is excited about playing good defense. We've added some nice pieces. It's a mature group, they work hard, they want to be good, so it's been fun."

It also helps having Joseph back for a second season, allowing players to continue to build off their knowledge from last season and maintain consistency.

"Just having guys in meetings and talking to (safety) Budda (Baker) and those guys, and (linebacker) Chandler (Jones), it's the first time we've had the same defense for two seasons, so they're excited just to grow it and to watch us get better," he said.

With new-and-seemingly-improved personnel in place, Joseph has the tools to craft the defense he dreamed of a year ago. And Keim might leave press boxes a happier man as a result.

"Last year is over, that defense won't play this year," Joseph said. "That defense is done. It's a new defense. It's a new year. We're looking forward to it."