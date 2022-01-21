Vance Joseph to Interview with Dolphins for Head Coach Position

Arizona's defensive coordinator would be taking his second head coaching job, should the Dolphins hire him.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been a popular name in head coaching rumors since arriving to the Cardinals in 2019. Joseph has been instrumental in elevating Arizona's defensive performances by the season, helping the Cardinals finally turn into a playoff team in 2021.

"He'll be a head coach somewhere, some day," safety Budda Baker told reporters leading up to last week's playoff loss to the Rams.

"But I'm glad he's our defensive coordinator right now."

Whether Joseph is available to stick around and lead Baker and the rest of his teammates in 2022 remains to be seen, yet we do know Joseph will have an opportunity to interview elsewhere.

Joseph, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, is interviewing with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching position Friday.

Joseph spent one season with Miami as their defensive coordinator in 2016 prior to accepting his first stint as a head coach with the Denver Broncos.

Joseph also spent time with the Bengals, 49ers and Texans as a defensive backs coach prior to arriving to Miami.

During Joseph's two seasons with Denver, the team had a record of 11-21 before being fired. The Broncos didn't finish above third place in the AFC West during his time with the team and there was a parade of quarterbacks in his two seasons.

To this point, the Dolphins are the only team set to interview Joseph. Should the Dolphins opt for other options, its likely Joseph will return to Arizona for a fourth season.

Miami has numerous candidates, with five coaches already having interviewed with the club: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Jan. 16), Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Jan. 16), 48ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Jan. 19), Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (Jan. 20) and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Jan. 20).

Thomas Brown, the Rams' assistant head coach/running backs coach is also set to interview Friday with the Dolphins.

Joseph isn't the only member of the organization to receive interviews elsewhere, as Cardinals vice president, pro personnel Adrian Wilson and vice president, player personnel Quentin Harris each were interviewed by the New York Giants for their general manager job.