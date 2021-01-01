Vance Joseph's Keys to Stopping the Rams Offense

The Rams scored 38 points the last time they faced the Cardinals, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph explained what his team needs to do to contain them Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams utilized boots, rollouts and screens to pick apart the Cardinals defense in Week 13.

Only six of quarterback Jared Goff's 47 passes traveled beyond 10 yards, yet he still racked up 351 yards.

They were able to use the run and the short pass game to keep the sticks moving and control the ball and tempo. The Rams had nine drives, excluding the end of the first half and the final kneeldowns, and only one lasted fewer than seven plays. The Cardinals were unable to get off the field on third down as the Rams converted nine of 15 attempts.

The Rams will be starting a new quarterback this week, with John Wolford making his NFL debut in place of the injured Jared Goff (thumb). He does not have the experience of Goff, but is more mobile, perhaps a threat to scramble on play-action rollouts.

Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph does not expect the Rams offensive plan to shift much to compensate so late in the season.

"On first, second down, it won't change much," Joseph said. "It's a zone blocking scheme, it's boots, it's play-action pass, it's the play-action vertical balls it's the screens," Joseph said. "That won't change much whoever's playing quarterback. On third downs, it matters. Having a quarterback with experience to convert third downs is always a good thing for an offense."

Joseph's key for containment on Sunday: push back the Rams offensive line and stop the run. The run game opens up play-action, which a lot of the Rams offense consisted of last time.

"The run game is where it starts for us," Joseph said. "It's a run-first offense, even with their starting quarterback, so that's where it starts. And off the running game is where the boots and the play-action passes work. So, if you can stop the run early, and make the boots look like passes, that's the key. Once that happens, on third downs with the new young quarterback, he's got great legs, he wants to make plays with his legs. He moves and throws with ease outside of the pocket. So that's going to be a challenge to contain him as a runner and a passer, but first, second down again, it's so important that we stop the run."

The Rams may have a depleted running corps on Sunday with lead rusher Darrell Henderson on reserve/injured and breakout rookie Cam Akers' status undecided.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said there will be some unknowns to what they do given the new man under center, but the Cardinals are preparing this week for not much of a different offensive plan.

Said Peterson, "Probably will anticipate them running the same offense, but you never know. That's always the the mystery we face in the quarterback that you don't have much to fall back on. So, we really don't know what they're going to do. So, it's going to be interesting but we have to anticipate those guys running their offense."

Joseph compared the Rams system to the 49ers. Rams head coach and play-caller Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were together as offensive coaches in Washington. Joseph expects a similar look as last week, when the 49ers were very effective on the ground, which allowed them to be conservative with their third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard.

"It's the zone zone stretch offensive running game with the boots and screens," Joseph said. "So, it's very similar to what we saw last week. And what we didn't do last week was tackle well. What we didn't do last week was fit the run as a d-line. I thought last week our third downs were pretty good. I mean, they were 2-for-9, but we didn't have a bunch because the running game was so good, so we have to obviously play more stout up front."

McVay said that he believes Wolford will fit into the offense well, and that changing the game plan drastically would be unfair to the other players who have worked in one system all season.

Cardinals veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks gave that reason for why he does not believe the Rams will pull any rabbits out of hats, and that Arizona needs to focus on fixing their own faults.

"I would imagine that they probably wouldn't have to change much, especially with McVay being who he is and his ability to call great games," Hicks said. "We've really got to focus on what we need to do."

Last week, the 49ers were able to utilize a run-first offense that was very efficient with 227 yards. Joseph's unit is focused on ensuring the Rams don't control the pace like that again.