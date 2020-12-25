Joseph: 'Rushing Yards Don't Equal Points'

Does it matter that the Arizona Cardinals haven't allowed an opposing running back to gain 100 yards in a game this season?

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is one of many coaches that has seen the evolution of the NFL from a rushing to passing league in recent seasons.

So, he wasn’t surprised when it was mentioned this week that no opposing running back has rushed for 100 yards against the Cardinals this season.

Joseph said, “When I first came in this league (in 1995 as a player), stopping the run was always the first priority. It's changed. Now, you have to manage the run game and not allow it to kill you. But you have to take away the pass game. It's a passing league and we don't spend a lot of time talking about just straight stopping the run. It's more about managing a running game and hopefully you can manage it in shell coverage. Most of the time to stop they run cold, you have to play single high and when you do that you have to sacrifice coverage.”

The numbers are glaring.

Entering Week 16, there are only three running backs in the NFL with at least 1,000 yards: Tennessee’s Derrick Henry; Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook; and Jacksonville’s James Robinson. There are another five with at least 900: Green Bay’s Aaron Jones, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, Chicago’s David Montgomery and Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones.

However, there are 19 players with at least 900 receiving yards and 12 of those have reached 1,000.

Of course, one reason no back has rushed for 100 in a game against the Cardinals is that they haven’t played against any of the eight that have 900 or more yards.

There have been 75 games in 15 weeks where a back has reached 100 yards, an average of 5.0 per week, and only nine were accomplished by players on teams the Cardinals played.

The best individual production against Arizona was Carolina’s Mike Davis with 84 yards against the Cardinals in Week 4. Seattle’s Carlos Hyde had 79 in Week 11, Washington’s Adrian Peterson had 75 in Week 2, Cam Akers of the Rams had 72 in Week 13, Hyde had 68 in Week 7, Philadelphia’s Miles Sanders had 64 last Sunday and Le’Veon Bell, then of the Jets, had 60 in Week 5. Those are the only seven games in which a back rushed for at least 60 yards.

There have been, however, six games where the combined efforts of a team’s running backs did gain at least 100 yards:

Panthers runners had 139 in Week 4, the Seahawks rushed for 123 in Week 11 and 112 in Week 7, the Rams’ backs had 118 in Week 13, Washington rushed for 109 in Week 2 and the 49ers had 105 in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the passing numbers continue to soar. There have been 114 games this season where quarterbacks have passed for at least 300 yards with 45 of 350-plus and 11 with at least 400.

For the season, 13 quarterbacks have passed for at least 3,500 yards and four have passed 4,000.

Joseph further argued that rushing for a lot of yards doesn’t necessarily translate to scoring.

He said, “I think with this new league that we're playing, I think the rushing yards don't equal points. You can watch a bunch of games where teams are rushing for 160, 170, 180 and only having 17 points. But if you throw for 400 yards in this league, man, that adds up very fast. I think the mindset with most of us on our staff is changing about the run game.

“You manage the run game, but keep the pass game from killing you, win third downs, be great in the red zone. If a team wants to hand it off 30 times, man, be my guest. We can always stifle the run game with numbers, but when you do that you have to sacrifice coverage.”