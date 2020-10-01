Vance Joseph Names Safeties Thompson, Riley Week 4 Starters

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph put virtually any hope of safety Budda Baker potentially playing in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers following surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb to bed Thursday when he named safeties Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley as the starters.

"DT and Curtis Riley are going to be our two starters," Joseph said following practice Thursday. "We feel good about that ... We feel very comfortable with those two guys who have been in camp with us and have run this system. For DT, for two years and for Curtis, for a month now (actually since Sept. 17). I think we're in good shape at safety."

Good shape, in this case, is starting the team's fourth- and fifth-string safeties after Jalen Thompson's placement on reserve/injured after playing just two snaps in the season opener, Chris Banjo hurting his hamstring after 18 snaps in Week 3 and Baker's surgery. Charles Washington is another option on the active roster, although he is primarily a special-teams player.

The Cardinals announced Thursday they signed safety T.J. Ward to the practice squad. He has not played in the NFL since suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and Joseph said that "he wouldn't know enough about our game plan or our system to play in the game on Sunday. That move was made more for the future."

While there is potential for inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons — who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft — to take snaps at safety, Joseph did not specifically say that was an option the team is exploring.

"We have certain packages where we can put other guys at similar positions," Joseph said. "... Isaiah's done a good job of learning his role each week in the packages and it's been multiple for Isaiah. He has a chance to do a couple things this week for us. We'll see how the game unfolds, but he has been locked in. He understands the entire system. He is playing multiple spots, so we'll see how the game unfolds on Sunday where he plays."

During the open portion of both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, which does not include any team periods, Simmons was observed repping in individual drills with the safeties. Yet, cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday that Simmons will not be needed in the role Sunday.

"Isaiah hasn't been at safety all week," Peterson said. "I believe we have enough guys right now on the back end to where we feel that we can get through this game with what we have right now at safety.

"We know Isaiah can play multiple positions, but we need to get him comfortable at one position so he can play fast and continue to stay on the field. Having a guy like Isaiah is definitely a plus for us because we can put him at so many positions, but I think playing him at linebacker, for now, is best for him so he can get focused and learn one position."



While Simmons' role may not be set to expand quite yet, Thompson and Riley are poised to see a massive increase in playing time. It will allow both to showcase their abilities with an opportunity to potentially be elevated on the depth chart.

In Thompson's case, Sunday will represent his third start in a two-year career with Arizona. Against Detroit, after filling in for Banjo, he contributed three tackles. Meanwhile, Riley was signed by the Cardinals Sept. 17 from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad and will make his 20th career start if Joseph's plan comes to fruition.

"The entire league is going through major injuries right now," Joseph said. "It's our turn at safety. And I think at safety, if you have two guys who understand what they're doing and they're willing to play hard and tackle and to keep the ball in front of them, that's a spot where you can get away with guys being injured.

"Obviously you don't want that, but I think DT, he showed last week he did some good things as far as tackling and in covering. It wasn't perfect, but the more he plays the better he's going to get. And with Curtis, he's played in games. He's been a starter in this league. For the (New York) Giants he had five interceptions one year. He played last year with Oakland (now the Las Vegas Raiders). He's a guy that's smart, he's got savvy, he's tough, so I feel good about those two guys."

With Simmons practicing with the safeties during observable skill periods, Joseph could have contingency plans for him if either Thompson or Riley are inadequate in their starting roles, or more injuries occur.

"Again, we have other packages that we can go to to help us win this football game," Joseph said. "If need be."