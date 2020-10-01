SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Vance Joseph Names Safeties Thompson, Riley Week 4 Starters

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph put virtually any hope of safety Budda Baker potentially playing in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers following surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb to bed Thursday when he named safeties Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley as the starters.

"DT and Curtis Riley are going to be our two starters," Joseph said following practice Thursday. "We feel good about that ... We feel very comfortable with those two guys who have been in camp with us and have run this system. For DT, for two years and for Curtis, for a month now (actually since Sept. 17). I think we're in good shape at safety."

Good shape, in this case, is starting the team's fourth- and fifth-string safeties after Jalen Thompson's placement on reserve/injured after playing just two snaps in the season opener, Chris Banjo hurting his hamstring after 18 snaps in Week 3 and Baker's surgery. Charles Washington is another option on the active roster, although he is primarily a special-teams player.

The Cardinals announced Thursday they signed safety T.J. Ward to the practice squad. He has not played in the NFL since suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and Joseph said that "he wouldn't know enough about our game plan or our system to play in the game on Sunday. That move was made more for the future."

While there is potential for inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons — who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft — to take snaps at safety, Joseph did not specifically say that was an option the team is exploring. 

"We have certain packages where we can put other guys at similar positions," Joseph said. "... Isaiah's done a good job of learning his role each week in the packages and it's been multiple for Isaiah. He has a chance to do a couple things this week for us. We'll see how the game unfolds, but he has been locked in. He understands the entire system. He is playing multiple spots, so we'll see how the game unfolds on Sunday where he plays."

During the open portion of both Wednesday and Thursday's practices, which does not include any team periods, Simmons was observed repping in individual drills with the safeties. Yet, cornerback Patrick Peterson said Thursday that Simmons will not be needed in the role Sunday.

"Isaiah hasn't been at safety all week," Peterson said. "I believe we have enough guys right now on the back end to where we feel that we can get through this game with what we have right now at safety.

"We know Isaiah can play multiple positions, but we need to get him comfortable at one position so he can play fast and continue to stay on the field. Having a guy like Isaiah is definitely a plus for us because we can put him at so many positions, but I think playing him at linebacker, for now, is best for him so he can get focused and learn one position."

While Simmons' role may not be set to expand quite yet, Thompson and Riley are poised to see a massive increase in playing time. It will allow both to showcase their abilities with an opportunity to potentially be elevated on the depth chart.

In Thompson's case, Sunday will represent his third start in a two-year career with Arizona. Against Detroit, after filling in for Banjo, he contributed three tackles. Meanwhile, Riley was signed by the Cardinals Sept. 17 from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad and will make his 20th career start if Joseph's plan comes to fruition.

"The entire league is going through major injuries right now," Joseph said. "It's our turn at safety. And I think at safety, if you have two guys who understand what they're doing and they're willing to play hard and tackle and to keep the ball in front of them, that's a spot where you can get away with guys being injured. 

"Obviously you don't want that, but I think DT, he showed last week he did some good things as far as tackling and in covering. It wasn't perfect, but the more he plays the better he's going to get. And with Curtis, he's played in games. He's been a starter in this league. For the (New York) Giants he had five interceptions one year. He played last year with Oakland (now the Las Vegas Raiders). He's a guy that's smart, he's got savvy, he's tough, so I feel good about those two guys."

With Simmons practicing with the safeties during observable skill periods, Joseph could have contingency plans for him if either Thompson or Riley are inadequate in their starting roles, or more injuries occur.

"Again, we have other packages that we can go to to help us win this football game," Joseph said. "If need be."

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Put Brave Face on Current Safety Situation

The Arizona Cardinals will have to coach up replacement safeties in Sunday's game against Carolina after injuries to Budda Baker, Chris Banjo and Jalen Thompson.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Sign S T.J. Ward to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals available players at safety potentially low leads to signing of T.J. Ward to the practice squad.

Howard Balzer

Explosive Running Back Plays Lacking in First Two Games

Arizona Cardinals running backs Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds have a shortage of explosive plays in the first three games.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Aiming to Rebound Through Leadership

After a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Arizona Cardinals hit the road to Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 4 and are relying on leadership in the locker room.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Urges Vigilance After Titans' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury: Everyone has to stay vigilant after four Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 leading to their game being delayed.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Offense Doesn't Feel it has Reached its Potential

Arizona Cardinals offensive players Kyler Murray and Chase Edmonds feel the team still has some growing to do.

Alex Weiner

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hopkins, Kennard New on List

The Cardinals have a long list of players who did not practice on Wednesday or were limited, including WR DeAndre Hopkins and OLB Devon Kennard

Alex Weiner

Safety Budda Baker Undergoes Surgery; Not Ruled Out Sunday

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is not yet ruled out for Sunday after thumb surgery, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Howard Balzer

Former Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler to Join Eagles as Tight End

Hakeem Butler, former Arizona Cardinal, to try new position at tight end on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Sign TE Evan Baylis to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals added a tight end to the roster Tuesday, signing Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

Mason Kern