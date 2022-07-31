For obvious reasons, Isaiah Simmons has been frequently talked about since being the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Much is expected of Simmons in Year 3, especially after his first two offseasons were compromised by COVID protocols.

After the first week of training camp, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke after practice Saturday for the first time this camp.

Naturally, Simmons was discussed and Joseph was asked if Simmons reminds him of any other players.

Joseph said, “I've never seen it. I had Taylor Mays twice in San Fran and in Cincinnati; they're very similar. They're not quite ‘backers, not quite safeties; they're kind of STAR players. Big, fast guys who can cover, play halves, who can blitz. I've been there before, but we'll see.

“He's special because he can do things that other guys can't do as far as covering. He's a big man who can tackle, run and chase. He can blitz, he could play that edge and also he's covered guys in the slot like (Cowboys receiver) CeeDee Lamb and those guys and he likes it. That's different from most linebackers.”

Asked if it’s possible to ask Simmons to do too much, Joseph acknowledged, “Absolutely it is. Absolutely. It's going into his third year, and he's a bright guy. And obviously at Clemson, that's what he was. And that's what he thrives at. He wants the challenge, but absolutely can be too much. And that's always my job to kind of stop it when he gets to that point.”

So, Vance, how will you know?

“I can watch it every day and see; see if it gets to be too much as far as some mistakes,” he said. “Right now, it's been pretty good as far as the walkthroughs. And what he's been doing in practice has been pretty tight. So, if it gets to be too much, obviously, we'll pull it back, but practice as you install and game plans are so different.

“Game plans are tight, guys. Install in practices gets to be much. Right now, we've got four installs and everything's in right now. It's a lot of defense in five days, but games are really tight, right? It's first-, second-down packages (with) eight, nine calls; third down four or five calls and red zone. So games are really easier than practice.”

Finally, Joseph was asked if Simmons was asked to do too much during his first two seasons.

Joseph admitted, “As a rookie, maybe it was, I don't know. But last year it was not. He made a lot of plays last year. His numbers were off the charts last year. Now, he gave up too many plays in my opinion last year. He knows that, so that's the next level; to make plays and not give up plays.”