The New York Giants have established their identity over their current four-game winning streak. They have played great defense, allowing 20 or fewer points each week, and have pounded the ball on the ground for at least 142 rushing yards in each game.

The Cardinals head to MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands on Sunday to face the Giants in a game crucial to the playoff push. New York holds a lead by tie-breaker in the NFC East and the Cardinals are battling for the final wild-card spot. Of course, if Minnesota defeats Tampa Bay Sunday, there could be two wild-card spots up for grabs.

These two faced off last season, when neither were in a postseason race. While the Cardinals have the same schemes in place, the Giants brought in a new coaching staff led by Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph went over what he expects from the Giants this weekend on Thursday.

"When you watch them last year on offense, it was more past first, run second," Joseph said. "This year, it is run first and pass second. And when you watch this football team play offensively, they are definitely playing to their strengths."

The Giants lost Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 1, but they found their footing with multiple backs in his place.

Wayne Gallman has stepped up in many respects. He has proven to be difficult to bring down, as he is 11th in the league in rushing yards after contact and fifth in NextGen Stats’ metric rushing yards over expected.

Last week, he gained 60 yards on a rush that was expected to gain three. That rush set up a touchdown in New York’s win over Seattle.



Overall, the Giants have gained the third-most rushing yards in the league over the past three games.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed last week’s game but could return Sunday, is fifth among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 403. He has the fifth-most carries on run-pass options.

Joseph mentioned that the Giants' run blocking is a major reason for their success on the ground.

"The offensive line is big and powerful," Joseph said. "They are really good on combo blocks, getting downhill and pushing guys to the 'backers."

The Giants had two rookie starters on the line last week including top-four pick Andrew Thomas.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has had plenty of experience facing the Giants line. He was acquired from New York earlier this season.

"The line up front, the guys have been playing well these last couple games and we know it's going to be a physical game," Golden said.

In the passing game, Joseph pointed out that the Giants run play-action a lot.

Jones has the 10th-most pass attempts out of play-action in the NFL and he missed a game.

New York also does not throw deep down the field often. Jones is 25th in completions of 20 or more yards and in average depth of throws.

His top target is tight end Evan Engram, who has 48 catches, sixth-most at his position in the NFL.

"The pass game is really based on play-action passes and boots and using No. 88, the tight end Engram who's a special player," Joseph said.

Where the Cardinals may be able to take advantage is getting to Jones in the backfield. Jones has been sacked the seventh-most times in the league with the sixth-most pressures per dropback.

That is where Arizona had the advantage last year, sacking him eight times. It's a new and improved line up front, but Jones still has a tendency to hold the ball and go down.

Jones also has had fumble troubles, coughing the ball up seven times this year.

Plus, the Giants are bottom-10 in the league on third downs, winning last week in spite of a 3-for-12 clip.

That is where Joseph noted he wants his defense to thrive.

"They're slowing teams down at burning clock," Joseph said. "And it's going to be a challenge to win first down and make sure we win third downs to to keep that offense from burning clock. So that's our goal on Sunday morning."