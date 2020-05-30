Organizational Confidence Surging for Vance Joseph Scheme

After a year of incorporation in Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's 3-4 scheme, the vibe around the franchise is overwhelmingly positive. As they continue to try and assimilate — especially new additions in a virtual setting — many have said meetings are running smoothly.

It has been a testament to how the coaching staff has been organized. They have a resonating approach.

"What I admire about this coaching staff the most is their teaching skills, honestly," All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones said. "(Head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) is definitely a player's coach, but as far as the way they teach things — and with me having a lot of different coaches, position and head coaches, not saying one is better than the other, but also there's a lot of different teaching techniques. What I admire the most is their teaching techniques and the way they teach things."

The defense added multiple impact pieces in free agency and the draft. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell round out a capable veteran infusion, while the franchise selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall.

Despite his swift introduction to the team — and without a traditional rookie minicamp — the Cardinals' linebacker corps is not concerned about how he will mesh.

"I see Isaiah fitting in as, and I don't know Coach Vance's plans for Isaiah just yet, but I know coming into it I'm assuming he's going to be starting," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "And with that, (this position) in this defense is a very vital position. Going to kind of be like a Budda (Baker) blitzer all the time, covering those tight ends and having that versatility, that size, speed and strength that he brings to the table. It's definitely going to help us."

Added Jones: "I don't think he should have a problem. (The) physical is there, the talent is there. If I was a head coach, I wouldn't know where to play him. But the Vance Joseph defense isn't going to confuse you. He'll be fine."