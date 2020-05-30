AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Organizational Confidence Surging for Vance Joseph Scheme

Mason Kern

After a year of incorporation in Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's 3-4 scheme, the vibe around the franchise is overwhelmingly positive. As they continue to try and assimilate — especially new additions in a virtual setting — many have said meetings are running smoothly.

It has been a testament to how the coaching staff has been organized. They have a resonating approach.

"What I admire about this coaching staff the most is their teaching skills, honestly," All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones said. "(Head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) is definitely a player's coach, but as far as the way they teach things — and with me having a lot of different coaches, position and head coaches, not saying one is better than the other, but also there's a lot of different teaching techniques. What I admire the most is their teaching techniques and the way they teach things."

The defense added multiple impact pieces in free agency and the draft. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell round out a capable veteran infusion, while the franchise selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8 overall.

Despite his swift introduction to the team — and without a traditional rookie minicamp — the Cardinals' linebacker corps is not concerned about how he will mesh.

"I see Isaiah fitting in as, and I don't know Coach Vance's plans for Isaiah just yet, but I know coming into it I'm assuming he's going to be starting," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "And with that, (this position) in this defense is a very vital position. Going to kind of be like a Budda (Baker) blitzer all the time, covering those tight ends and having that versatility, that size, speed and strength that he brings to the table. It's definitely going to help us."

Added Jones: "I don't think he should have a problem. (The) physical is there, the talent is there. If I was a head coach, I wouldn't know where to play him. But the Vance Joseph defense isn't going to confuse you. He'll be fine."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Surprises 9-Year-Old on Final Day of Cancer Treatment

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald surprised a young boy on one of the most special days of his life.

Mason Kern

One Metric had Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Ranked in the Top 10 in 2019 in Deep-Ball Passing

One metric says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ranked sixth in the NFL during his rookie season in deep-ball passing (20-yard passes or more)

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson's wife, Antonique, on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Wife of Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is working on the front lines of COVID-19 in the ICU during her medical school residency.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Wants to Stay in Arizona with a New Contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is hopeful for a new contract before the season, but his goal remains the Super Bowl even without a new deal.

Howard Balzer

Patrick Peterson Cried 'Tears of Joy' Upon All-Decade Induction

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson swelled with emotion after it was announced he had been included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team

Mason Kern

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals Will Be 'Nuisance ... for Years to Come'

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake feels the franchise will be a NFC West nuisance for years to come.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake: 'I Feel Like My Ceiling is as High as I’ll Take It'

Oddsmakers Potentially Undersold Kenyan Drake with Projected Season Total for Rushing Yards

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury the Mad Scientist?

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had high praise for head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offensive bravado.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Tempering High Expectations

Multiple Arizona Cardinals players have tempered the expectations that have come with their revamped roster as they feel they have to prove their success on the field.

Mason Kern

Eno Benjamin Impressing RB Room

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is already impressing his position room in virtual meetings

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55