When Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was a 23-year-old undrafted free agent with the N.Y. Jets in 1995, he was concerned with one thing: making the team and keeping his job.

Social issues weren’t a part of his agenda. Joseph, a quarterback and running back in college at Colorado, switched to defensive back with the Jets and played 13 games with six starts during his rookie season.

He then played four games with the Indianapolis Colts; and that was it. Just like that, his NFL career was over. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater Buffaloes in 1999 and is now witnessing a sea of change with more aware players.

Of course, when something slaps you in the face repeatedly, it’s difficult not to shake your head at some of harsh reality that exists.

So it was that Joseph reflected with the perspective of his own younger days and what he now sees.

Joseph said Wednesday, “It's tough when you're that young, young 20s, you're playing NFL football and you have an important job to do. This job they have, it (might) only last two to three years of their life, so for guys to take time to put some of their life work towards making change in the world is huge. At 24-years-old, I was so selfish as far as trying to stay on teams and making teams, I didn't have the mindset of giving back to our world, to our country. But these guys do.”

Joseph was complimentary of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury for their role in support of the players. The team had days off after the police killings of Black citizens George Floyd and Jacob Blake and Kingsbury has talked about Joseph’s role in helping players by talking about his life. He also was the defensive coordinator in Miami and then a head coach in Denver during the initial protest controversies surrounding then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Our team is just sharing my experiences,” Joseph said. “When Kap first came out (with) his protest, that protest got a little muddy as far as what it meant. It wasn't perceived by most owners as something good, but I do commend Michael, Steve and Kliff for allowing our players to use their platform to try to make change in this world. But as the coaches and the guys with the NFL experience, it's our job to share what the league has been and how far the league has come.”

Joseph is convinced the NFL is truly on board with its players, who are predominantly Black.

“It's come a long way, even in four years,” Joseph said. “Most owners are now understanding what Kap was protesting. It wasn't about certain things and our guys now get it, that they do have a voice and they can make real change, but it takes planning. It takes thought to really use that platform to do real work in the world and not just get frustrated and go home and do nothing.

“So I'm proud of our guys. I'm proud of the whole league for allowing our guys to use this platform to help the world and help the country make change.”