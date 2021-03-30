Veteran QB Colt McCoy Visits Cardinals; Reportedly to Host CB Quinton Dunbar

The Arizona Cardinals are apparently in the market for a new backup quarterback to Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals hosted quarterback Colt McCoy on Tuesday for a visit, according to the NFL league report. Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that McCoy was scheduled for a visit with "a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s backup."

A deal had not happened as of Tuesday afternoon.

McCoy has been in the league since he was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has been a backup for the majority of his career, starting just nine games since the start of the 2012 season. He started two games last season for the New York Giants and came in late during a game against Arizona.

The Cardinals currently have two quarterbacks on the roster behind Murray. Chris Streveler, who was the backup last year, and Cole McDonald, the former Hawaii quarterback who signed a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason. Brett Hundley is an unrestricted free agent after being inactive for all 16 games last season.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Streveler had to play during the Cardinals' Week 17 do-or-die game against the Rams after Murray injured his league early in the game. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, which was a shuffle pass. He also threw a devastating interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Troy Hill. He and most others on the Cardinals believed the play should have been negated by an offside penalty.

That game was Streveler's first crack in the NFL, as he did not get preseason reps and played only two snaps throughout the season prior to the final game (rush attempt and a hand-off).

His contract has no dead money attached, so if the Cardinals agree to terms with McCoy, they could cut ties and save Streveler's $780,000 cap hit.

As the Cardinals have spent the offseason adding veterans on short deals to make a playoff run in 2021, they are evidently interested in bringing in someone who has proven to be an NFL backup-caliber quarterback before.

Another corner

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar has scheduled a visit with the Cardinals for next week. He will also meet with the Detroit Lions. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

A knee injury limited Dunbar to six games last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He has spent time on reserve/injured in each of the past three seasons.

However, his 2019 campaign with the Washington Football Team was eye-opening. He intercepted four passes in 11 games and held opposing quarterbacks to a 61.2 rating when they threw his way. He allowed just 6.5 yards per target.

As the Cardinals continue to fill out the secondary, he could be an addition with plenty of upside.