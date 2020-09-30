SI.com
Kingsbury Urges Vigilance After Titans' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Howard Balzer

After six weeks of near flawless results in the NFL’s battle against COVID-19, this week has potentially shown what can happen when people let their guard down.

Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen missed the team’s Week 3 game at Minnesota because of a positive test, but that wasn’t the worst of it.

Tuesday, it was reported that three players and five staff members had tested positive putting the team’s game against Pittsburgh this week in jeopardy. Those players were defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice-squad tight end Tommy Hudson. The staff members haven’t been identified.

The team’s facility was shut down, and after a fourth player, linebacker Kamalei Correa, was added to reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday, the league announced that the game had been postponed until Monday and possibly Tuesday.

The Vikings have reported no positive tests, but their facility was closed Tuesday, although the club hopes it will reopen Thursday. The Vikings are scheduled to play at Houston Sunday.

There was also a troubling incident in Las Vegas Monday night when tight end Darren Waller held a fundraiser for his foundation. Videos were seen in which quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman and tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau were at the event not wearing masks.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told the Las Vegas Review Journal, “You don’t like seeing this. I don’t know that it’s actually been built into our memories that you have to wear a mask.”

It also wasn’t a good look when Carr defended what occurred to reporters. “I feel like, one, we’ve done a fantastic job around here,” Carr said. “I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago. We felt terrible about that. We addressed it with coach and we talked with our trainers about what really went down and all that kind of stuff. We’ve been doing our very best and we had a few moments where we slipped up, took the masks off so people could see our face and stuff like that. We signed waivers, hand sanitizer like crazy. All this kind of stuff, we tried our best even at the event.

“We weren’t perfect but we were trying our best. We weren’t trying to be careless and reckless. But at the same time, Darren Waller had an event for something that meant a lot to him and they raised so much money that you won’t even begin to imagine how much money they raised to help people with addiction to get them in the right place. My hope and my prayer is that a few moments of us messing up, a few minutes here where we were seen on camera, not in the private room in the separate room for an hour, things like that. I hope we don’t lose what was really going on there.”

Meanwhile, in a communication to all teams Wednesday, league executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote, “We are only through Week 3 of the season. If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing requirements, will put the 2020 season at risk.”

While Vincent did say there was “significant progress” with coaches wearing face coverings on the sideline after several were fined after Week 2, he added that “wearing of protective equipment is not universal, and this lack of compliance creates unnecessary risk to game day participants.”

Vincent further warned that in addition to fines, clubs could lose draft choices if game-day protocols aren’t followed.

The Cardinals have had just one player, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, land on reserve/COVID-19 since the start of training camp, and after this week’s issue with the Titans, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday, “We talked about it yesterday in our team meeting and we just have to stay vigilant. This is an every-day deal. We cannot become lax at any point because the consequences can be pretty dire when you're talking about canceling games or not being able to practice, not being able to come to the facility.

“So we just have to stay on top of it. I think (trainer) Tom Reed and our staff have done a tremendous job implementing the protocols and keeping guys on top of it, but it's a day-to-day thing and we can't miss a day.”

Running back Chase Edmonds said, “I don't think there's a need to overreact or people start calling for a pause in the NFL season or anything like that. I think the NFL is going to be armed with the protocols they have on hand.”

Added tackle D.J. Humphries, “If I know anything about the NFL, we'll find a way to get through things and as long as things aren't spreading, you're going to find a way to make sure everything's OK to get the game played. I'd be interested to see how everything pans out because it would be like a playbook on how things will go if it ever happens on our end, God forbid.”

