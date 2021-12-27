Arizona Cardinals in Playoffs for First Time Since 2015

The Cardinals are in the playoffs despite dropping to second place in the NFC West, but still have a path, although a rocky one, to the division title.

On an afternoon in which the Los Angeles Rams moved into first place in the NFC West and clinched a playoff berth, their 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings also secured a postseason spot for the Cardinals for the first time since 2015.

Saturday night, for the third consecutive week, the Cardinals failed to win and clinch it on their own. However, no matter what happens in the final two weeks of the season, the Cardinals will be playing on the weekend of Jan. 15-17.

Needless to say, there’s probably very little celebrating in the Valley considering what has transpired in the last 13 days.

Two weeks ago, a Cardinals win over the then 8-4 Rams would have given Arizona a three-game lead with four to play. However, the Rams won on Monday Night Football, 30-23, and then defeated the Seattle Seahawks and Vikings to move their record to 11-4.

The Cardinals have dropped to 10-5 after losses to the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.

Next week, the Rams visit the struggling Baltimore Ravens and then host the San Francisco 49ers on the season’s final Sunday. The Cardinals travel to Dallas next week and then end the regular season at home against the Seahawks.

A Rams win and Cardinals loss would claim the division for Los Angeles. However, if the Cardinals are alive for the division heading to Week 18 whether they are tied or one game behind with the Rams, the final Sunday will determine the division winner.

If the two teams enter the final week tied, a Cardinals victory would make them NFC West champions. If the Rams still lead by one game after next week, Arizona would win the division with a victory coupled with a Rams loss.

The Cardinals have the upper hand against the Rams if they end up with the same record because Arizona is currently 4-1 in NFC West games while the Rams are 3-2.

The final two seeds in the NFC are currently San Francisco and Philadelphia, which are both 8-7. New Orleans has a chance to get to 8-7 with a win Monday night over Miami.

If the Cardinals win one of their final two games, they would be no worse than the fifth seed in the playoffs.