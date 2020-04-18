Will DeAndre Hopkins Participate in Cardinals Virtual Offseason Program Without a New Contract?

It’s no secret that DeAndre Hopkins is now in Arizona largely because of his contract situation.

It wasn’t necessarily that the Texans didn’t believe Hopkins was worthy of getting a big pay hike. It was the fact that he had three years remaining on his contract and how a significant increase would impact the team’s salary cap.

Talking to reporters for the first time this week since the trade, Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien said, “First and foremost, I will tell you that DeAndre Hopkins was a great player in Houston. He made a ton of plays for us and just did a great job. Obviously, the production is there, and everybody knows what that production is. I'd say with three years left on his contract, his representatives, himself, myself and our team of people, we spoke and we felt like relative to (the) salary cap, future, our team, being able to provide our team with more and more role players, layers of players – it was in the best interest of our team to move DeAndre to Arizona.”

He added, “We know it right now relative to the future of our team, next year, two years, three years down the road, it was going to be very, very difficult to have an elite quarterback (Deshaun Watson), an elite defensive end (J.J. Watt), an elite left tackle (Laremy Tunsil) and other players and be able to do that. So, we felt like, again, after research and layers of research, that the best decision for our team was to move him to Arizona.”

O’Brien noted the key was finding a trade partner “that’s going to be able to pay DeAndre Hopkins. That was a big part of it.”

Now, the contract situation is in the lap of Cardinals general manager Steve Keim. He made the deal with eyes wide open, so that likely means a huge payday for Hopkins.

Speaking to Arizona-area reporters Friday for the first time since the trade, Hopkins was asked about the contract talks. He said, "T

One question is whether, without a new deal, Hopkins will participate in the voluntary virtual offseason programs that begin around the league Monday.

Asked about that, his answer was open to interpretation. He said, “I play football for a living. And I want to do everything I can to catch up with the team when that day comes, when I can.”

Does he want to “catch up” right away? Or does “when that day comes, when I can,” mean when that new contract materializes?

We will find out soon enough.