AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Will DeAndre Hopkins Participate in Cardinals Virtual Offseason Program Without a New Contract?

Howard Balzer

It’s no secret that DeAndre Hopkins is now in Arizona largely because of his contract situation.

It wasn’t necessarily that the Texans didn’t believe Hopkins was worthy of getting a big pay hike. It was the fact that he had three years remaining on his contract and how a significant increase would impact the team’s salary cap.

Talking to reporters for the first time this week since the trade, Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien said, “First and foremost, I will tell you that DeAndre Hopkins was a great player in Houston. He made a ton of plays for us and just did a great job. Obviously, the production is there, and everybody knows what that production is. I'd say with three years left on his contract, his representatives, himself, myself and our team of people, we spoke and we felt like relative to (the) salary cap, future, our team, being able to provide our team with more and more role players, layers of players – it was in the best interest of our team to move DeAndre to Arizona.”

He added, “We know it right now relative to the future of our team, next year, two years, three years down the road, it was going to be very, very difficult to have an elite quarterback (Deshaun Watson), an elite defensive end (J.J. Watt), an elite left tackle (Laremy Tunsil) and other players and be able to do that. So, we felt like, again, after research and layers of research, that the best decision for our team was to move him to Arizona.”

O’Brien noted the key was finding a trade partner “that’s going to be able to pay DeAndre Hopkins. That was a big part of it.”

Now, the contract situation is in the lap of Cardinals general manager Steve Keim. He made the deal with eyes wide open, so that likely means a huge payday for Hopkins.

Speaking to Arizona-area reporters Friday for the first time since the trade, Hopkins was asked about the contract talks. He said, “T

One question is whether, without a new deal, Hopkins will participate in the voluntary virtual offseason programs that begin around the league Monday.

Asked about that, his answer was open to interpretation. He said, “I play football for a living. And I want to do everything I can to catch up with the team when that day comes, when I can.”

Does he want to “catch up” right away? Or does “when that day comes, when I can,” mean when that new contract materializes?

We will find out soon enough.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeAndre Hopkins Feeling 'At Home Even Though I Haven't Even Played a Snap'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is settling in and feeling at home despite not playing a game yet.

Mason Kern

2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under on Georgia T Andrew Thomas

Is Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas rising high enough for the Arizona Cardinals to take him with their No. 8 pick?

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Sees Similarities in QBs Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson

In Deandre Hopkins' evaluation, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is reminiscent of Houston's Deshaun Watson

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald Gets Praise from DeAndre Hopkins and David Johnson

Both WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB David Johnson heaped praise on their new and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Won't Rule Out Drafting WR Despite DeAndre Hopkins Acquisition

DeAndre Hopkins is with the Cardinals, but don't rule out the team selecting another top pass-catcher in the draft.

Mason Kern

QB Kyler Murray Desires Offense in NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Kyler Murray wants the team to pursue offense in the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

Pat Tillman Remembered by GM Steve Keim; We All Should do the Same

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim took a moment to honor the franchise's former linebacker Pat Tillman, who died 16 years ago next week.

Howard Balzer

Contract Talks Ongoing with WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake

Discussions are ongoing between the Arizona Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Kenyan Drake for longer contracts

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

GM Steve Keim Prepared for Free-Agent Frenzy After Draft Ends

The NFL is gearing up for a virtual NFL Draft that due to COVID-19 and the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for the UDFA process

Howard Balzer

As NFL Draft Nears, a Projection of Cardinals First Four Picks

The virtual NFL Draft is on fast approach. Here is a recent mock of the Arizona Cardinals first four projected selection.

Howard Balzer