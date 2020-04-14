NFL Offseason Going Virtual; What Does That Look Like?

NFL offseason training programs are going virtual. It is the latest in a flurry of moves across sports to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL Draft, slated to take place April 23-25, was the first major NFL event to go online. Now, traditional workout training programs are following suit.

The league and NFL Players Association agreed to the virtual offseason training program, which will extend from April 20 to May 15. In a memo sent to all 32 franchises, it was specified that teams can hold these virtual sessions for no more than four hours per day, four days per week. Related activities include classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs on a virtual basis.

These classroom activities also have time restraints, as they cannot exceed two of the four allotted hours and must be scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET. It is at the discretion of the organization and the players involved when their training will commence.

As for compensation for this Virtual Period, veterans will receive a minimum of $235 per day of participation, while rookies receive a minimum of $135 in the Rookie Football Development Program.

Keeping the NFL Draft at the original date was an important factor in relation to the virtual offseason because rookies and undrafted free agents who are signed will know their destination. Then, those players can partake in the virtual offseason programs immediately.

Had the draft been delayed, it's more than likely it would have been converted to a virtual format anyway. Rookies would subsequently have been further delayed in a year where it will already be harder for them to have an impact because of the absence of traditional on-field work.

Three days after the closure of the Virtual Period on May 18, each team may choose to continue its online offseason workout program or convert to an on-field format if team facilities are open at that time.

However, unless there is a unanimous relaxation of social distancing policies across all states housing NFL franchises, none of the 32 teams can begin on-field work. Additionally, every offseason workout program — virtual and otherwise — must be completed by June 26.

For the Virtual Period, teams may also contact individual players to evaluate necessary workout equipment each has available. Organizations may send necessary tools or monitoring devices worth up to $1,500, excluding shipping costs, to each player. They can also just send a $1,500 check to each individual player to purchase their own equipment or monitoring devices.

For the five franchises with new head coaches — Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins — who were supposed to begin offseason programs a week early on April 6, they will get that time back with a voluntary veteran minicamp on the back end.