The Arizona Cardinals joined a list that includes most, if not all, teams in the NFL when they sent a letter this week to season-ticket holders informing them that “all previous season ticket sales have been voided.”

The Cardinals have sold out 144 consecutive games since State Farm Stadium opened in 2006.

The latest communication comes after a letter sent near the end of June acknowledged it would be highly unlikely that games would be played for an entire stadium filled with fans.

With the scheduled start of the season in six weeks, whether any fans can attend and how many remains unknown. Several teams have gone on record saying they are hoping to play in front of anywhere from 14,000 to 20,000 fans. The latter might be especially optimistic.

The Cardinals aren’t saying what the specific possible plans are. In the June letter, they wrote, “We are developing contingency plans for the different scenarios and potential stadium seating configurations. When the overall situation comes into clearer focus and the details of the 2020 plan are solidified, we will reach out with an update.”

The current letter says the following:

“You likely heard last Friday’s news that the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to cancel all 2020 preseason games. As for the regular season, it is not clear at this point how many spectators — if any — will be permitted to attend Cardinals home games in 2020. As such, all previous season ticket sales have been voided. All credits currently remain on account. “We are working closely with the state of Arizona and know that any decision regarding spectators attending games will be made with extraordinary care and the highest regard for public health and safety. "If local and state COVID-19 guidelines do permit spectators to attend Cardinals games — even with a reduced capacity — the first opportunity will go to season-ticket members like yourself. More information will be shared on this when it is available. "Season ticket members that elect not to purchase tickets this year will retain all renewal rights and seniority for the 2021 season and DO NOT NEED TO CONTACT THE CARDINALS. Any prior payments made will remain on account and will be applied automatically to your 2021 pricing for the 2021 season.”

The letter further stated that fans who wanted a refund of any, or all, of their payments could do so by clicking a link provided in the email.