Von Miller Traded to Rams, Will Face Cardinals in Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams pushed all of their chips in the middle of the table with their most recent move, acquiring Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller.

Just when the NFC West lost one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, the division now welcomes the arrival of outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

The Broncos are also paying $9 million of Von Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, according to Schefter.

As far as draft picks go, the Rams have apparently pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table to make a Super Bowl push now.

Miller had 4.5 sacks through seven games with Denver prior to being traded to the Rams. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro outside linebacker now finds himself on a defense that already possesses defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Cardinals, having already faced (and defeated) the Rams earlier this season, will welcome Miller and the rest of the organization for a Monday Night Football battle in Week 14 on Dec. 13.

To this point, the Rams currently lead the league in sacks with 25. Adding Miller to the equation only strengthens the Los Angeles pass rush.

Should the Rams and Cardinals continue their current pace, the second meeting between the two could carry heavy divisional implications in the undoubtedly tough NFC West.