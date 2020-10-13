Almost 24 hours after outside linebacker Chandler Jones left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with what is believed to be a biceps injury, there was still nothing official on what it actually is or what it means for Jones’ availability going forward.

When he met with the media Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones was having an MRI later in the day and said, “Then we'll kind of go from there and know the exact options that are on the table after that.”

He added: “We think it is a biceps injury. And that's something we're working through right now. What are the next steps? What are the options on the table for him? And that'll be a big part of our week this week.”

Sunday, it was said that if it were a biceps injury that would likely need surgery, it would probably end Jones’ season. So it was that Kingsbury was asked if there are potential options of not having immediate surgery where something could be done that would enable him to play.

“That's what we're going to try and work through,” Kingsbury said. “Hoping there may be some options out there. But until we've finalized what the MRI is and sit down with him, I don't have any answers on it just yet.”

Dr. David Chao, a former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years, of ProFootballDoc.com said it is possible to play with a torn biceps, but not at 100 percent. That could only happen if there is no surgery. The reality is that even an 80-90 percent for Jones is better than most other players.

As for what Jones means to the team, his head coach said, “He's an incredible human being just to be around. Never seen him without a smile on his face, his work ethic, the energy he brings to the practice field, he's relentless. And even when teams are double-, triple-teaming him, he doesn't get down. He's excited for everybody else's success. And he's a huge part of this deal.”

Without Jones Sunday, backup outside linebacker Kylie Fitts played 34 snaps and Dennis Gardeck 10, with two resulting in sacks. The Cardinals were playing without starting outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who has missed two games with a calf injury.

Kingsbury said, “I hope to get Devon back sooner than later. And then (outside linebacker) Hasson (Reddick) and Kylie got to keep coming on.”

Overall, though, he said the entire team has to pick up for whatever absence might be left in Jones's wake.

“It really falls on all of us,” Kingsbury said. “Every player on this team has to step their game up offensively, score more points, special-teams wise get better field position. And then defensively, we've got to find a way to generate pressure.

As for Gardeck, whose 10 defensive snaps against the Jets were the first of his career, Kingsbury said, “Just a phenomenal story. His work ethic. His presence each and every day on that practice field. When he's going scout team against our offensive line is, it’s amazing to watch. Hard work pays off. And he took advantage of that opportunity.”