Cardinals Waive 16 Players Saturday, Shrink Roster to 53

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals roster is down to 53 after announcing it waived 16 players Saturday, including one with an injured designation. 

The Cardinals entered the day with 69 players before cutting cornerbacks Chris Jones and Jace Whittaker in the morning, as first reported by NFL.com. 

Roughly two hours after the 1:00 p.m. PT deadline to shrink that number to 53 players, the Cardinals officially announced 14 additional cuts including veteran running back D.J. Foster, recently-acquired cornerback Ken Crawley and 2020 sixth-round draft pick linebacker Evan Weaver. No 2020 undrafted free agents remain on the roster. 

Thirteen of the cut players could be back with the Cardinals if they clear waivers and sign to the practice squad starting Sunday. Three, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, Crawley and Foster, have five credited seasons and thus do not need to go through the waivers process, with their contracts immediately terminated.

Among those cut:

- RB D.J. Foster: The veteran halfback and special teams player has struggled to stay on the field throughout his Cardinals tenure. This was the last year of his contract, but with no money guaranteed, the Cardinals save $825,000 by cutting him. 

- RB Jonathan Ward: Ward joined the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $2,293,000 ($8,000 guaranteed) and he leaves $2,666 in dead money. 

- WR Andre Patton: Patton was signed in early August after he was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. He started five games last season, but could not crack a crowded Cardinals' receiver room. The Cardinals save $675,000 by shedding his non-guaranteed contract. 

- WR A.J. Richardson: Richardson went undrafted in 2019 and is yet to make his NFL debut. His non-guaranteed deal was worth $610,000. 

- WR JoJo Ward: Ward went undrafted out of Hawaii this year. He signed a three-year contract worth up to $2,295,000 ($10,000 guaranteed) and left $3,333 in dead money. 

- WR Johnnie Dixon (waived/injured): Dixon was on the practice squad last season. He was waived after a training camp injury. If he clears waivers, he will land on the Cardinals reserve/injured list. None of his $610,000 deal is guaranteed. 

- TE Dylan Cantrell: Cantrell was signed as a rookie in 2018 by the Chargers, but never found a pathway to the field. The Cardinals allowed him a chance to reunite with his former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, but he could not capitalize. He was owed $675,000, but his cut results in no dead money. 

- OL Koda Martin: Martin was added in early August for offensive line depth. The undrafted free agent from 2019 had no guaranteed money on the deal and the Cardinals save $610,000. He was the only player at the position who did not make the initial 53-man roster.

- DL Trevon Coley: Coley was signed in March after he played seven games for Indianapolis last season. None of his $825,000 contract was guaranteed. 

- DL Jonathan Bullard: Bullard was added right before the 2019 season and ended up starting six games. Waiving him results in $137,500 in dead money, but the team saves $750,000 with his release.

- LB Reggie Walker: Walker was signed as an undrafted free agent. He is guaranteed $6,500 over the next three years after signing a contract worth up to for $2,291,500 in May.

- LB Evan Weaver: The rookie from California was a sixth-round pick in this year's draft. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract with $167,228 guaranteed. More details here.

- CB Ken Crawley: Crawley was recently added after the season-ending pectoral injury to veteran cornerback Robert Alford in camp. Crawley was evidently beaten out by Dre Kirkpatrick, another new addition at corner. Crawley is owed no guaranteed money and the team saves $750,000.

- S Kentrell Brice: Brice was a regular starter for Green Bay in 2018, but his career has been stalled by injuries. He suffered an apparent left leg injury at the Cardinals Red & White scrimmage and was not observed during open portions of the remaining practices of training camp. Cutting his non-guaranteed contract saves Arizona $825,000.

