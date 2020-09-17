Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has had plenty of battles with the Arizona Cardinals over the years.

He started his head coaching career in 2011 for the Carolina Panthers and his first game was in the Valley, at formerly-known University of Phoenix Stadium against the Cardinals.

Arizona got the better of Rivera to start the 2011 season, but he has exacted revenge plenty of times since. In fact, he's won the last four games he's coached against the Cardinals, including twice in the playoffs. Rivera's 2015 Panthers team that defeated Arizona 27-16 in the NFC Wild-Card game was the last postseason time the Cardinals have seen.

After nine seasons in Carolina, Rivera is now the head man for Washington and his second game with his new team is in the very building in which he started his career; albeit with a different name: State Farm Stadium.

While many players on Washington's squad have not faced the Cardinals yet — the last time the two teams met was in early 2018 when Sam Bradford was Arizona’s quarterback — Rivera has already bested the new era of Cardinals football under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray once already.

Last year, the Panthers defeated Arizona 38-20 on the road in Glendale, but Rivera admitted to reporters Wednesday that the Cardinals have grown since then. His strategy for Sunday's Week 2 matchup is not to focus on Arizona's talent, but their plan to use it.

"That was last year and that was, what, [Murray's] third game?" Rivera said. "Really, what we're looking at more so than anything else is what they do. I get it, you respect who the players are, but again you coach against what they do. I mean they've got (wide receiver DeAndre) [Hopkins] out there now and we have to defend what they do with Hop. They have (wide receiver) Larry (Fitzgerald) and we understand what they do with Larry. They've got (running back Kenyan) Drake in the backfield; we have to understand what they do with him. We have to be careful not to get caught up. For us, the biggest thing we've got to do is to understand what they're trying to do, when they're trying to do it and then go out and do our job."

The Cardinals and Murray improved throughout the season in 2019 and got off to a strong start to 2020. They beat the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 24-20 in Week 1, and Murray pulled off some huge plays, including a 22-yard touchdown run. Rivera said Murray gives him anxiety.

Despite the Cardinals loss against Carolina last season, there were some things that Rivera was impressed by, and he said that he went up to Kingsbury after the game to tell him that Arizona is on the right path.

"I told Kliff, 'Stick to what you guys will do and you'll turn it around' and they are headed in the right direction," Rivera said.

Rivera is also trying to lead a young team to greener pastures, and he got off to a good start last Sunday in Washington's comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald said on Thursday that he expects a Rivera-led team to have heart, given what he knows about the veteran coach.

"I remember he coached me and his staff during a Pro Bowl many years back and I got to know him then," Fitzgerald said. "He's an amazing human being. You look at last week and you can see that team is embodying what he stands for. That team has had a lot of turmoil this offseason from the name and allegations there have been, a lot of different things. In their home opener, to get down 17 points, they could very easily have said, 'It's just not our day, we're playing against a really good football team in the Eagles, maybe we just wait until next week,' but you have a coach who's not only coaching but he's fighting for his life battling cancer, so that just puts it all in perspective why this team has the kind of heart they have. That man is amazing, and I have the most respect for him."

Rivera is still coaching amidst a battle against cancer (curable in its early stages he told ESPN), a resilience that Fitzgerald believes translates to his team.

After an intense matchup against the 49ers last week, the Cardinals could be in for another against a team that showed a lot of determination in their first game under Rivera.