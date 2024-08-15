Commanders Reunite Former Cardinals QB With Kliff Kingsbury
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley is signing with the Washington Commanders, as officially announced by the team.
McSorely now reunites with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and will serve as a No. 2 quarterback behind top pick Jayden Daniels in Washington.
More on McSorley's journey via Washington's release:
"McSorley, a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, has played in nine games with one start, completing 48 of 93 pass attempts for 502 yards and a touchdown.
"McSorley operated as the third string quarterback on the Ravens' roster behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III for the first two years of his career, making his professional debut in Week 17 of the 2019 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McSorley threw his first touchdown pass a year later against the Steelers, which turned out to be a 70-yard completion to Marquise Brown.
"McSorley was signed by the Arizona Cardinals off the Ravens' practice squad in 2021. One year later, he was named the Cardinals' starter in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. He completed 24 of his 45 attempts for 217 yards and an interception in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss.
"McSorley also had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Steelers before signing with Washington."
McSorley also will recognize a few more familiar faces such as former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and QB David Blough, who is now the assistant quarterbacks coach under Kingsbury in Washington.
Sam Hartman is currently injured, which opened an opportunity for McSorley in Washington. They're set to play the Miami Dolphins this weekend.