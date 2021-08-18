Preseason's Worth Varies from Cardinal to Cardinal

For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, preseason games are a nuisance.

He played in them as a rookie in 2019, then went through training camp without them last season due to the pandemic.

This year, Arizona plays three games before Week 1, one fewer than in previous years to make up for the added 17th game to the regular season.

The third-year quarterback preferred 2020's version for several reasons.

For starters, he's not fond of playing games that don't count. Murray prefers practicing for games that matter.

He also does not like the off days ahead of the season.

"I don't like taking days off," Murray said Tuesday. "In the preseason games, you play a little bit or you don't play at all. It's just a weird flow of things. I kind of liked the fact that we practiced hard every day up until the season started."

The Cardinals don't have full practices the day before or after games. Murray did not even play in the preseason opener.

He favors the college schedule, ramping up at practice and hitting the ground running when Week 1 arrives. While Murray feels strongly about this, he understands the value live reps have and the opportunity these games provide for players in less secure roles than his.

"They're meaningful to the players trying to make teams and our evaluations and getting ready to play, but they don't count ultimately," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday.

For many players, the preseason is the pinnacle of their careers, the only time they get to put on the uniform and play an NFL game. Preseason performances can make or break careers for those battling for a roster spot or practice-squad role.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch signed with Arizona less than two weeks before last Friday's game. He made a couple of big catches on offense and returned three punts. Dortch passed through the first wave of cuts this week and will get another opportunity to show his worth Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For Arizona's latest draftees, last week's matchup marked the first time they were part of an NFL game day, which was not something they took for granted.

"I was really excited," rookie cornerback Marco Wilson said Sunday. "I mean, it's my first NFL game so it was just really exciting. It was a blessing for me."

Fellow rookie corner Tay Gowan played his first game since 2019 in Arizona's victory over Dallas. He sat out the 2020 season as a COVID-19 precaution.

"I had an amazing time, my first time being on the field for the last two years," Gowan said Monday. "I felt right at home."

Kingsbury has talked about limiting his playbook for preseason games to avoid showing other teams his cards. His philosophy is to keep the calls simple and let the players make plays.

He said that many coaches around the league design their preseason offense to get the ball out quickly when their starters are in.

Preseason Week 1 looked a bit differently around the NFL than it traditionally has. Eighteen teams did not play its starting quarterbacks. Seven others used its starter for 12 snaps or fewer.

Kingsbury said this is where the league in trending.

"I think there's always a fine line," Kingsbury said, who also laughed and said "Blame McVay, as in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who sat 35 starters in his team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "We know the risks you take by putting those guys out there. Some teams don't do it. Some teams do. I'm not sure who's right or wrong, but we try to make the best decisions for this organization."

Arizona's first game appeared to have two main objectives: give the rookies and other young players time to get their feet wet and see who on the cusp of the roster stands out.



Arizona Cardinals

Offensive lineman Josh Jones played only 55 offensive snaps last season after the Cardinals took him in the third round. He is battling for the starting job at right guard and is playing a lot of snaps with the first team since his competitors, Justin Murray and Brian Winters, have been out.

On Friday, he played 26 snaps as the starter, more downs than he had at any point last season.

"I would have loved to play those games just to get them under my belt," Jones said last week. "I probably would have gotten a lot of playing time and I would have played on the field a lot earlier. Just help the learning curve a lot last year."

The attitude among the team's veterans varies. Cornerback Malcolm Butler said last week that preseason games can be a good test for him to play against different receivers.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden believes that practice is sound preparation in itself.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, left guard Justin Pugh agreed with Murray's sentiment that the 2020 version worked, and playing three preseason games before a 17-game season is not worth the trouble.

"I'm all for taking taking miles off guys' bodies," Pugh said. "But that's a 30, soon-to-be 31-year-old, offensive lineman talking. So, maybe someone else in there has a different opinion."

He came up with a solution: only play one preseason game. This way, players get to shake the rust off and show the youngsters what a game-day looks like.

Murray said he's sure a lot of players share his sentiment.

However, there is a fine line; one between eliminating days less useful for established veterans but potentially invaluable to those clawing for their chance in the league.

"You've got to give guys opportunities to make a team," Murray said. "I just feel you've got dudes worried about getting hurt . . . I just want to make it to Week 1 with everybody full speed 100 percent healthy."