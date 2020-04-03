NFL Fans Can See the 2019 Season on RedZone Starting Monday

Cardinals fans looking to fill their craving for NFL action can get action from the 2019 starting next week.

Beginning Monday, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 5 a.m., Noon and 7 p.m. PT each day.

Here is the complete airing schedule:

· Monday, April 6 – Week 1

· Tuesday, April 7 – Week 2

· Wednesday, April 8 – Week 3

· Thursday, April 9 – Week 4

· Friday, April 10 – Week 5

· Saturday, April 11 – Week 6

· Sunday, April 12 – Week 7

· Monday, April 13 – Week 8

· Tuesday, April 14 – Week 9

· Wednesday, April 15 – Week 10

· Thursday, April 16 – Week 11

· Friday, April 17 – Week 12

· Saturday, April 18 – Week 13

· Sunday, April 19 – Week 14

· Monday, April 20 – Week 15

· Tuesday, April 21 – Week 16

· Wednesday, April 22 – Week 17

Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, visit NFL.com/redzone.

Additionally, the NFL is offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass providing fans the opportunity to watch regular and postseason games from 2009-2019, as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches. For more information, please visit NFL.com/gamepass.