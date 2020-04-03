AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFL Fans Can See the 2019 Season on RedZone Starting Monday

Howard Balzer

Cardinals fans looking to fill their craving for NFL action can get action from the 2019 starting next week.

Beginning Monday, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 5 a.m., Noon and 7 p.m. PT each day.

Here is the complete airing schedule:

· Monday, April 6 – Week 1

· Tuesday, April 7 – Week 2

· Wednesday, April 8 – Week 3

· Thursday, April 9 – Week 4

· Friday, April 10 – Week 5

· Saturday, April 11 – Week 6

· Sunday, April 12 – Week 7

· Monday, April 13 – Week 8

· Tuesday, April 14 – Week 9

· Wednesday, April 15 – Week 10

· Thursday, April 16 – Week 11

· Friday, April 17 – Week 12

· Saturday, April 18 – Week 13

· Sunday, April 19 – Week 14

· Monday, April 20 – Week 15

· Tuesday, April 21 – Week 16

· Wednesday, April 22 – Week 17

Hosted by Scott Hanson, NFL RedZone provides live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country and every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL season. For more information on NFL RedZone, visit NFL.com/redzone.

Additionally, the NFL is offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass providing fans the opportunity to watch regular and postseason games from 2009-2019, as well as seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches. For more information, please visit NFL.com/gamepass.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

Ironman LB Jordan Hicks Answers Skeptics by Playing Every Snap in 2019

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks played in every one of the franchise's defensive snaps last season.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: Over/Under for Total O-Linemen Selected in First Round

What are the odds on the total number of offensive linemen taken in the first round of April's NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

SI Mock Draft 12.0: Another Vote for T Tristan Wirfs to Cardinals

In the latest SI mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs with their No. 8 overall first-round pick

Howard Balzer

Here's How a New Contract Can be Structured for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Preliminary discussions have been made between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals about restructuring his contract

Howard Balzer

One-Year Contract Trend: QB Brett Hundley, RB D.J. Foster $$ Fall in Line

Why are so many NFL free agents signing one-year contracts?

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Cardinals Contract: The 'Real' Numbers

Contract details for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was resigned in free agency

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Experiencing Offseason Success Despite Coronavirus Setbacks

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halting the sports world at large, the NFL continued its pace through free agency. The Arizona Cardinals were one of the biggest beneficiaries based on the moves they made during the ongoing window.

Mason Kern

NFL to Fans on 2020 Season: 'We are Pretty Confident We'll Be Able to Go on Schedule'

The NFL does not plan to delay the start of the season in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning accordingly.

Howard Balzer