WATCH: Lions Shock Cardinals on Trick Play
ARIZONA -- The Detroit Lions put themselves up over the Arizona Cardinals before halftime with a classic hook-and-ladder trick play.
With just over 30 seconds remaining, Jared Goff found Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on an in-route before St. Brown pitched the ball back to running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who found nothing but green grass in front of him to reach the end zone.
That scoring play helped put Detroit up 20-7 right at the end of the second quarter.
WATCH:
Rarely do trick plays work at the professional level, though it's clear that nobody could have seen what Detroit had coming up their sleeve.
The Cardinals were able to squeeze in a field goal before the end of the quarter, drawing the Lions lead to 20-10. Arizona will get the ball back to start the third quarter.
