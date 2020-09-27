WATCH: Every First Half Score From Cardinals-Lions

At the half of Sunday's Week 2 matchup between Arizona and Washington, the Cardinals lead the Football Team .

As for team stats through two quarters, they are as follows:

ARIZONA DETROIT

First Downs: 16 12

3rd Down: 2-4 2-6

Total Net Yards: 210 174

Offensive Plays: 32 31

Average Gain: 6.6 5.6

Rushing Net: 54 68

Passing Net: 106 156

Penalties (Yds): 4 (25) 3 (16)

Turnovers: 2 0

Punts (Avg): 0 2 (59.5)

Touchdowns: 2 2

Field Goals: 0-0 1-1

Time of Possession: 13:41 16:19

After being forced into a fourth-and 16 situation, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater converted a 37-yard field goal to start the scoring with a 17-13 lead. It capped an 11-play, 56-yard drive that took 6:33.

On a second-and-13 situation in the red zone, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lofted a touchdown pass to wide receiver Andy Isabella to take their first lead at 7-3 following an extra point from kicker Zane Gonzalez. It capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 4:08.

The Lions regained the lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to tight end Jesse James on a fourth-and-1 situation in the red zone. It capped a six-play, 27-yard drive that lasted 3:22 and gave the Lions a 10-7 lead.

The Cardinals quickly struck back courtesy of a one-yard touchdown run by Murray. It capped a nine-play, 74-yard that took 4:22 and was one of the top highlights from the first half. Gonzalez missed the extra point and Arizona took a 13-10 lead.

With under two minutes until the conclusion of the half, Stafford led a 1:22 touchdown drive that was capped by a 15-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who made his season debut after being out the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 13.