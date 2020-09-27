SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

WATCH: Every First Half Score From Cardinals-Lions

Mason Kern

At the half of Sunday's Week 2 matchup between Arizona and Washington, the Cardinals lead the Football Team .

As for team stats through two quarters, they are as follows:

                                  ARIZONA                              DETROIT

First Downs:                16                                        12

3rd Down:                  2-4                                      2-6

Total Net Yards:         210                                       174

Offensive Plays:          32                                        31

Average Gain:             6.6                                       5.6

Rushing Net:               54                                        68

Passing Net:               106                                       156

Penalties (Yds):         4 (25)                                   3 (16)

Turnovers:                    2                                          0

Punts (Avg):                 0                                       2 (59.5)

Touchdowns:               2                                          2

Field Goals:                0-0                                       1-1

Time of Possession: 13:41                                   16:19

After being forced into a fourth-and 16 situation, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater converted a 37-yard field goal to start the scoring with a 17-13 lead. It capped an 11-play, 56-yard drive that took 6:33.

On a second-and-13 situation in the red zone, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lofted a touchdown pass to wide receiver Andy Isabella to take their first lead at 7-3 following an extra point from kicker Zane Gonzalez. It capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 4:08.

The Lions regained the lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to tight end Jesse James on a fourth-and-1 situation in the red zone. It capped a six-play, 27-yard drive that lasted 3:22 and gave the Lions a 10-7 lead.

The Cardinals quickly struck back courtesy of a one-yard touchdown run by Murray. It capped a nine-play, 74-yard that took 4:22 and was one of the top highlights from the first half. Gonzalez missed the extra point and Arizona took a 13-10 lead.

With under two minutes until the conclusion of the half, Stafford led a 1:22 touchdown drive that was capped by a 15-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who made his season debut after being out the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

HALFTIME: Lions 17, Cardinals 13.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Updates and Highlights from Cardinals vs. Lions

Arizona Cardinals updates and analysis from Sunday's NFL game against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

Week 3 Inactives for Cardinals-Lions

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for the third straight game. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay active for Detroit Lions.

Howard Balzer

Report: Baker to Play Through Thumb UCL Tear Sunday; Have Surgery

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker will play through a torn UCL in his thumb against the Detroit Lions and have surgery next week, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Need to Cut Turnovers, Penalties to Avoid Trap-Game Loss

Through two weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have fumbled three times (all recovered) and QB Kyler Murray has tossed two interceptions.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

'Competitor' Kennard Relishing Chance to Face Former Lions Team

Arizona Cardinals OLB Devon Kennard faces his former Lions team Sunday and elaborates on his time in Detroit and what facing them means.

Mason Kern

by

Tefkam

Cardinals 2020 Draft Class Not Productive Yet

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons is not playing much, along with others from this year’s draft class.

Howard Balzer

by

rolcards

Matchups, Injuries and Predictions for Cardinals vs Lions

What to know heading into the Arizona Cardinals game vs. the Detroit Lions.

Alex Weiner

Matchup to Watch: Cardinals D-Line vs. Lions Run Game

The Arizona Cardinals face a productive run game this week in the Detroit Lions led by Adrian Peterson.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Cardinals Promote Rookie RB Jonathan Ward to Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals elevate rookie running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray 'Amazing' to Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray described as amazing by Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Howard Balzer