Skip to main content

WATCH: Howard Balzer Breaks Down Super Bowl LVI Keys to Victory

AllCardinals.com publisher Howard Balzer once again joins Fan Nation at radio row to discuss Super Bowl LVI's keys to victory.

We're merely days away from Super Bowl LVI, as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals begin to finalize plans and any needed adjustments of attack for SoFi Stadium. 

Fan Nation has all the action covered, including AllCardinals.com's own Howard Balzer, who's down on the scene breaking down the big game. Balzer, a Hall of Fame selector, will be attending his 41st Super Bowl. 

He's seen a Lombardi Trophy or two earned through his tenure in the league, as his expertise on the game of football is top-tier. 

When it comes to the upcoming Bengals-Rams Super Bowl meeting, Balzer pointed out a few keys to victory for each side come Sunday:

Read More

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Howard Balzer Breaks Down Super Bowl LVI Keys to Victory

1 minute ago
© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Fire Back at Kyler Murray in Hilarious Way

31 minutes ago
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

DeAndre Hopkins Touches on MCL Rehab, Secrets to Catching, Kyler Murray's Instagram and More

46 minutes ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class

1 hour ago
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Honors Recap: Aaron Rodgers Wins MVP, 2022 Hall of Fame Class Unveiled

11 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) talks with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner against the San Diego Chargers at University of Phoenix Stadium.
News

Report: Cardinals DL Coach Brentson Buckner Hired by Jaguars

23 hours ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Darren Rovell Speaks on Super Bowl Ticket Prices and Betting Trends

Feb 10, 2022
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Predicting NFL Honors: MVP, Coach of the Year and More

Feb 10, 2022