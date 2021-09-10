September 10, 2021
WATCH: Madden 22 Simulates Cardinals at Titans Week 1 Matchup

Madden 22 has determined a winner for the Cardinals-Titans season opener.
Author:
Publish date:

You know what they say: The game of football isn't played on paper. 

It is, however, played electronically. The Madden NFL series has allowed football fans for decades to play as their favorite teams and take control of their favorite players on the virtual gridiron. The series has sold more than 250 million copies to date, and it doesn't appear the NFL's only licensed simulation video game is going anywhere. 

The Cardinals, despite playing in an incredibly tough division, have been pegged as a team to watch heading into 2021. The team's first test? A road trip to Tennessee, where the Titans will await quarterback Kyler Murray and friends. 

Heading into his third season, the pressure is on head coach Kliff Kingsbury to deliver a playoff-worthy performance this year. The pieces are there for Arizona to make a serious run at the postseason. 

The first in many steps, however, will come on the road in Week 1. Will the Cardinals be able to upset the Titans to open the season? How will newcomers such as defensive end J.J. Watt, center Rodney Hudson and receiver A.J. Green fare? 

Is there any stopping running back Derrick Henry? 

Madden 22 simulated the results of Arizona's first game and the results . . . Well, you'll just have to see for yourself.

