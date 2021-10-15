WATCH: Zach Ertz Speaks in Emotional Press Conference Following Trade to Cardinals

The former Eagles tight end fought back emotions while saying goodbye before moving to Arizona.

On Friday morning, the Arizona Cardinals announced their trade for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz just one day after Ertz scored a touchdown for Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football.

The trade comes less than a week after the Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams on injured reserve following a gruesome knee injury in Arizona's victory over San Francisco last Sunday.

Cornerback Tay Gowan and Arizona's fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft were sent to the Eagles in exchange for the All-Pro tight end.

Ertz, who is still owed his remaining salary of $5.6 million, which the Cardinals will take on for the rest of the season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave a few words on Ertz's departure.

When it was Ertz's turn to speak one last time as an Eagle, a seventeen minute press conference filled with emotion ensued.

"What a journey it's been. What an amazing journey, what an amazing 8/9 years here," said Ertz to open his remarks.

"Obviously I'm extremely excited to be going to the Arizona Cardinals (and) play with a team that's rolling right now and (to) just be able to add my skill set to that team. (I'm) ecstatic about that situation and (I'm) just looking forward to getting it going in that building and showing the type of player I am, the work ethic I am with no expectation, (I) just want to win football games."

Ertz then became more emotional when starting to speak about Philadelphia, a place he and his family had called home for so long.

While Ertz will undoubtedly take some time to adjust to his new team, the talent he brings to Arizona's offense offers strong potential to become the most well-rounded attack in the league.

To watch Ertz's goodbye press conference, click the video down below from Philadelphia's official twitter account: