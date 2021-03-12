Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Defends the Run

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wants everyone to know there’s more to being a productive defensive lineman in the NFL than accumulating sacks.

Surely, that’s a large part of a lineman’s pedigree because sack numbers are the easiest way to evaluate a player. So it has been in the days since the Cardinals signed defensive end J.J. Watt, that a large part of the discussion has been about his proficiency dropping the quarterback.

After all, he can earn $2 million on top of his $28-million contract if he reaches 10 sacks in 2021 and another $1 million if he can do it in 2022.

However, there are no bonuses for stopping the run, which might be just as important or even more for this team than how many sacks he totals.

Last season, the Cardinals ranked 22nd in yards allowed against the run and were one of 11 teams that had their opponents rush for at least 2,000 yards. More alarming is that they ranked 25th in yards per rush against (4.6).

Joseph was the defensive backs coach with the Houston Texans for Watt’s first three seasons with the franchise and remembers well the second season when he led the NFL with 20.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss. Watt won the first of his three Defensive Player of the Year awards that season.

He also led the NFL with 29 tackles for loss in both 2014 and 2015 and had 14 last season in Houston.

On the Big Red Rage show on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station recently, Joseph said of Watt, “At the 5-(technique) on the strong side, he is at the point of attack. So having a big-time presence on the strong side like J.J., he will push the running back out to the Sam backer.”

Containing the run, of course, creates more opportunities to get after the quarterback on passing downs, and Watt will contribute there along with outside linebacker Chandler Jones and whoever ends up in the mix at the other outside spot.

Joseph was forced to be creative last season because of injuries on the line, and there were games where only four linemen were active. There were numerous situations where less than three linemen were on the field and some where there were none with as many as six linebackers.

Now, he will be able to be creative by having Watt and Jones split or at times on the same side of the field, limiting offenses to know what’s coming.

Joseph admitted, “There’s going to be times when they are on the same side of the defense. Most of the time having those guys split, it’s going to make the offense be honest in its protections.”

Off the field, the Cardinals have a locker room that holds each other accountable, but with five days until the beginning of the league year, it is unknown whether leaders like wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, cornerback Patrick Peterson and nose tackle Corey Peters will return.

Watt’s arrival ensures there won’t be a leadership void in the building.

“It’s going to be a great example to watch him work, watch him study and show how to be a pro,” Joseph said. “The culture (of a team) is through the players and when your best players are your best people, and your best people are your best workers, that’s your culture.”

And while Watt understands what is expected in that area, he also knows that matters most is what happens on the between the lines.

Joseph knows that, too. He said Watt made that clear the first time they talked after the signing when he told Joseph, “I’m coming to dominate, first.”