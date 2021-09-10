J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins Have Lots of Experience, Success Against the Titans

The two former Texans have familiarity with the Titans and their head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for just the fourth time in the 21st century. The two sides have not matched up since 2017, before most players on Arizona's roster arrived in the Valley.

But, Tennessee is a familiar foe for some members of the Cardinals, notably defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Watt played 20 games against the Titans as a member of the Houston Texans, taking the field in Nashville 10 times. He has 2.5 sacks in his last three outings against Arizona's Week 1 opponent.

Hopkins faced Tennessee 13 times while with Houston, a matchup he dominated in his time in the AFC South. He had 100 or more receiving yards in four of his last six matchups against the Titans.

"Ready to go Sunday, always love playing against the Titans," Hopkins said Thursday.

His career high in receiving yards came against them in 2014 when he gained 238.

Also, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel coached the Texans from 2014-2017, when both Cardinals were there. He was the defensive coordinator in 2017 before getting hired by the Titans.

Tennessee is 29-19 in three years under Vrabel. It made the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after one appearance during the decade prior.

"I played against those guys twice a year in Houston and once Vrabel got there, you definitely saw a different team," Hopkins said. "So it's definitely a test for us playing against a team who was deep in the playoffs last year (actually in the 2019 season), a team with a lot of great players, but we match up well against those guys. So we're looking forward to it."

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Watt has an inside knowledge of what Arizona could see this Sunday based on his history in the AFC South and with Vrabel specifically.

He doesn't believe it will make the difference between winning or losing, but he can share some of that information with his teammates to prepare them.

"I think that having seen (Tennessee) twice a year for the last 10 years of my career, there's things that you can give these guys," Watt said Thursday.

"I've played in that stadium and these guys haven't played in that stadium. So there's just little things that you can use your knowledge and try and give an advantage. Now, once the ball is snapped and the game goes, everything kind of turns into what's happening on the field on that day. But I do think that it can help preparation."

Kickoff on Sunday is at 10 a.m. Arizona time in Nashville.