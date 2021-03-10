Can Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Channel Reggie White?

How many snaps will newly-minted defensive end J.J. Watt play with the Cardinals in 2021?

If it’s up to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, it will likely be less than the 1,013 (91 percent) he was on the field for with the Houston Texans last season.

Watt has always been a snap-eater in his time with the Texans, never playing fewer than 88 percent of the snaps in the six seasons when he played all 16 games. In five of those seasons, he played at least 90 percent with a high of 96 percent in 2015.

Watt joins a defensive line that features 2020 rookies Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu, along with third-year man Zach Allen, who was accumulating large snap totals at the end of last season. Also in the mix are Corey Peters, if he is re-signed, and Jordan Phillips, whose first season with the Cardinals was compromised by injuries that limited him to nine games.

Appearing recently on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station and The Big Red Rage show, Joseph said, “Hopefully we can have a nice rotation with Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu. We’ve got a bunch of good young players who need the reps. I think having those young players behind him and convincing J.J. that quality is going to be better for us than quantity will be impactful for the defense.”

Joseph knows Watt, who will be 32 on March 22, craves being on the field, but he also believes his production could improve by playing less.

Joseph acknowledged, “It’s going to be a chore to pull J.J. back. We’re going to have a plan for him to understand to give some of those snaps to Zach. If we can get him on the field on critical downs — the third downs especially, the second-and-longs, the firsts of the series — those are going to help him stay healthy and be fresh for later in the season.”

Joseph has no doubt Watt will be ready to do whatever he asks. He has first-hand knowledge having been Houston’s defensive backs coach for three of Watt’s seasons with the Texans.

“To play over 1,000 snaps at his age, that shows his work ethic and how he trains,” Joseph said. “He trains like an animal, so he’s going to be in great shape. That’s a great player and a great person. As a recruiter, you don’t want to bring anyone into your program that you’re going to be embarrassed about. I know J.J. and he’s going to be a player for us.”

Joseph has no doubt Watt will continue playing at a high level, perhaps even longer than many believe.

Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White signed as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 1993 when he was 31 and turned 32 late in the season. He played six seasons for the Packers, missing only one game and totaling 68.5 sacks. He retired for a season, but then came back for one final season in 2000 with the Carolina Panthers at age 38 and started all 16 games with 5.5 sacks.

Concluded Joseph, “J.J. and I were laughing about Reggie White. White signed with Green Bay when he was 31 years old and he had 60-plus sacks. This isn’t different; it’s happened before.”

Joseph and the Cardinals are betting it will happen again.