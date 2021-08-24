Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Back Oozing Confidence

J.J. Watt was on the practice field for the first time in training camp and now he can’t wait for the regular season to begin.

It had been a long 26 days, but after numerous practices and two preseason games, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was back on the practice field Monday after being removed from the active/physically unable to perform list and officially passing his physical.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was “great” that Watt was back working rather only than talking to teammates on the sideline.

“It's definitely a plus,” Kingsbury said, even before practice began. “He's played in the system before, so we know he knows that. But just his intensity, his focus, his attention to detail on the practice field; it’s great for our defense and our entire team.”

Watt admitted if it had been the regular season, he probably would have been practicing and playing, but he also realized he couldn’t go full bore when practice started.

He said, “I was only supposed to do individual. So, part of the challenge is easing yourself back in and trusting it. But somebody asked how I felt. And I was like you're like a dog chasing a tennis ball. Wherever it bounces, you want to get it. And you're so excited to be out there, it doesn't matter if you're supposed to go where it bounces, you're just going for it and that's what it felt like today, you're just so excited to be out there excited to be playing with the guys. And it was a lot of fun.”

Watt repeated Kingsbury's the notion that he undertands the defense and just needs to get up to speed being on the field with his new teammates.

“I'm well-versed in the defense," Watt said. "Obviously, I've been in all the meetings and have been studying and watching the film the entire time. So no worries there. Now it's just a matter of getting out there with the guys and getting an understanding of how things go. And especially (with) Zaven (Collins) and Isaiah (Simmons) and those guys back there, making sure that we're all seeing the plays the same way.”

As for whether he will play Saturday night against New Orleans, he did recall the first preseason game of his career and how he learned quickly how to pace himself.

What preseasons meant to him when he first started in the NFL versus now are different ideals.

“The very first ever preseason game taught me the value of not warming up too hard,” he said. “The most value I got early on was I came out and I thought the warmup was the Super Bowl. So I was tired before the first snap went off. It was on Monday Night Football against the Jets in the preseason my first year. And we went back in the locker room for the national anthem and all that stuff. And I was like, ‘I've got to slow down, I'm going to die.’

“And the game hadn't even started. So I learned that, but overall, you're 11 (seasons in), I've been in a lot of football games, I've been in a lot of situations. So I know what my body needs to be ready for Game 1. And I don't think the preseason games are one of those things that are absolutely necessary ... for me.”

One thing Watt truly believes is how special he believes this defense can be. That became the topic when he was asked about frequently talking with third-year defensive end Zach Allen during practice.

“He's a good kid,” Watt said. “I would say that he's eager to work and he's eager to learn. That's something that I really enjoy about him is that he's constantly trying to get better, whether it's in the weight room, trying to keep up with lifts and runs or it's in the meetings asking questions. ‘Hey, on this play, what do you think here? Hey, if they line up like this, what do you think I could do here? I saw you did this. Why did you do that?’

“He'll bring up plays that I did from like three years ago. And he'll say, ‘Hey, remember that Titans game three years ago when you swam the guard? Like why? What did you see?’ And I’m like, ‘Damn, I'm not even sure I remember that play.’ But those are the type of guys that you love.”

Watt then changed the subject to some of the team’s best players, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

He said, “Chan is very similar in that he knows every play, every sack I think I've ever had in my career. And he'll ask me, ‘Why did you swim over this guy? Why did you bull-rush them’ and when you got guys like that, that love the game and just have that craving for knowledge, it's so much fun to come to work every day because everybody wants to get better.

“And you've got Budda on the back end asking me, ‘Hey, if they do this ... ’ I'm going to tell you that it's not like that everywhere. And it's rare and it's special. And I think that's what makes it so fun to come here every day. Because you know that your work is worth it because everybody else is working just as hard trying to get better.”

Finally, Watt was asked how he feels about the goal of the team’s defensive coaches to monitor his snap count this season. While it might not be 65% as line coach Brentson Buckner said, it likely won’t be 90% or more.

Watt said he’s all in with the plan.

“I think that most of the healthy years I've been over 1,000 snaps, so I think it would be beneficial to be able to cut some of those back a little bit,” he said. “I mean, part of it is just the game gets rolling, or you feel like, personal pride kicks in and you're like, ‘I need to be out there. I want to go out there and make the plays.’

“But then there's also the part of being smart and understanding that it's a long season. It's a long game, and you need to be in there for the right situations. So I think that when you have capable guys behind you who are capable of stepping in and making plays, that you're much more comfortable to do that.”