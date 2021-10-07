Injury Report: Edmonds, Conner Among Five Not Practicing

The Cardinals had a plethora of players on the injury report for Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals had a large amount of players listed on their Wednesday injury report; 16 players to be exact. This is the first official injury report for this week, as updates will also be provided on Thursday and Friday.

Full participants: Cornerback Marco Wilson (ribs), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand)

Limited participants: Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), guard/tackle Justin Murray (back), running back Eno Benjamin (hamstring), wide redeiver A.J. Green (rest)

Did not participate: Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. (ribs) and Antonio Hamilton (ankle), running backs Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and James Conner (personal), center Rodney Hudson (rest), linebacker Chandler Jones (rest), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), tight end Maxx Williams (shoulder), guard Justin Pugh (hip), nose tackle Corey Peters (rest)

As for the San Francisco 49ers, their injury report looked a lot less filled on Wednesday.

Limited Participants: Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), cornerback Josh Norman (chest)

Did not participate: Defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), tight end George Kittle (calf), center Alex Mack (rest), cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf), tackle Trent Williams (shoulder)

When asked about Garoppolo, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “It's better today. Which is good news. Not enough though to let him go. But also, not enough to rule him out. The doctors still say give him another day; he's got a chance. So, I'm still holding out for that.”

As for specifics of the injury, Shanahan added, "We're just waiting for the swelling to go down, so he has a chance to do it and we could find out by him going out and practicing. It has gone down, which is a good sign, compared to how we felt Sunday night. But not enough to let him go out there today.”

The Cardinals will host the 49ers Sunday at State Farm Stadium as they attempt to move to 5-0 on the season with two strong wins against a tough NFC West division.

To get a more in-depth look at practice on Wednesday, click here to read our practice report.