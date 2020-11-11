SI.com
AllCardinals
Wednesday Injury Report: S Baker, DT Phillips Dealing with Injuries

Alex Weiner

Just when the Cardinals injury woes seemed to be easing, the Wednesday injury report came out. 

Nine active players did not participate in practice and two were limited. 

Of the nine, three were non-injury related, as receivers Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins and nose tackle Corey Peters took their typical Wednesday off. The other six were safeties Budda Baker (groin) and Deionte Thompson (knee), defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Leki Fotu (ankle), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and starting right guard Justin Murray (hand). Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) were limited. 

So much for Kingsbury saying Monday that the team came out of Sunday's game mostly clean from injury. However, it is hoped that some of those held out were as a precaution,

The secondary has been dealing with injuries all season, starting with safety Jalen Thompson injuring his ankle in Week 1. He made his return last Sunday, but now two others including October's NFC Defensive Player of the Month Baker are down.

© Sean Logan/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Baker spoke to the media on Tuesday and did not mention an injury. 

Phillips was questionable for Sunday's game, gave it a go, then only played 12 snaps. He has been a constant addition to the injury report, as he has dealt with a foot and ankle issues this year. Fotu was doing conditioning on a side field Wednesday. 

Williams just returned from reserve/injured last week after an ankle injury held him out since Week 1. Kingsbury said that he was on a "pitch count" of 15-20 snaps during the game, so it's likely he had the day off to rest the ankle after playing 34 in the game. His status on Thursday's report will be more telling. 

Murray played every offensive snap Sunday. He has been starting at right guard in place of J.R. Sweezy, who was designated to return from reserve/injured on Wednesday and returned to practice. 

Drake and Kirkpatrick returned to the practice field after missing last week's game. They were both participants in individual drills. Kingsbury called them day-to-day this week, so their status for Sunday is to be determined. 

On the upcoming opponent Buffalo Bills' injury report, several starters are down as well. Wide receiver, and former Cardinal, John Brown is dealing with an ankle issue. Defensive end Jerry Hughes has a foot injury and All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White has an ankle. 

The rest of the Bills injuries are here. 

