Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report: Christian Kirk Dealing With Groin Injury

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals' practice on Wednesday was emptier than usual.

During the open portion, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk were all not participating, nor was defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. 

This was normal for Hopkins and Fitzgerald, who have taken several veterans days off from practice since camp. They were both visible too, with Fitzgerald helping out his counterparts as he usually does and Hopkins on a stationary bike. The injury report revealed that they were out for non-injury reasons. 

Kirk, who made a huge 49-yard reception along the sideline on Sunday against Washington, is dealing with a groin injury. After the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was dealing with some tightness.

Kirk missed at least three games in each of his first two NFL seasons and said during camp that he wanted to play all 16 this year. The severity of the injury is unknown, but he was outside working through it Wednesday on the side, away from the rest of the team.

Phillips did not participate due to an ankle issue. He also had an impactful play on Sunday when he stripped quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the red zone and linebacker Chandler Jones recovered. 

The full injury report from the Cardinals:

DNP:  Center Mason Cole (Hamstring)

DNP: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related)

DNP: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related)

DNP: Wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin)

DNP: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle)

Limited: Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (shoulder)

Full: Safety Budda Baker (thumb)

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said before practice that Cole, who injured his hamstring in Week 1, would “move around a little” on Wednesday to see where he stands.

As for Arizona’s upcoming opponent, the Detroit Lions, only one active player did not practice: cornerback Desmond Trufant. Among those limited were tight end Hunter Bryant, tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, defensive tackle Nick Williams and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Golladay was their top receiver last year, but he has missed the first two games this season.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

